Report: Oklahoma RB Coach DeMarco Murray Again a Candidate for Big Ten Job
For the second year in a row, Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray is apparently a candidate for the same position at a Big Ten powerhouse.
Last year, Murray was considered for the same position at Ohio State.
On Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Murray is now a candidate for the open position of running backs coach at Penn State.
Last January, Murray plied his candidacy in Columbus into a raise and a contract extension at OU, from $500,000 a year to $575,000, with his new deal running through 2026.
“DeMarco has been in high demand,” head coach Brent Venables said in July.
Following his NFL career, in which he was named AP Offensive Player of the Year and won the NFL rushing title, Murray spent a year in broadcasting before becoming a coach at Arizona in 2019.
The Sooners’ all-time leader in career touchdowns and career all-purpose yards was initially hired by Lincoln Riley in 2020 and has worked for Venables since 2022.
Murray has coached the likes of Eric Gray, who now plays for the New York Giants, and Rhamondre Stevenson, the leading rusher for the New England Patriots, as well as three-time 1,000-yard runner Kennedy Brooks.
He’s struggled to identify a lead running back in each of the last two seasons, however, and the position struggled in 2024 as the offensive line and quarterback were all new and the wide receivers corps was entirely injured.
Last year Murray signed the top running back in the nation in Taylor Tatum, who was third on the team last season with 278 yards and three touchdowns, as well as the No. 1 running back in Oklahoma in Xavier Robinson, who didn’t play until late in the season but still broke out for 233 yards and four TDs.
He also recently signed 4-star Tory Blaylock in the 2025 recruiting class out of Humble, TX, but doesn’t have any running back commits yet in the 2026 class or beyond.