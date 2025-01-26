Report: Oklahoma’s Pursuit of DC Jim Knowles May Be Concluding
After weeks of rumors that Oklahoma was pursuing Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, a report suggests that he’s going elsewhere.
Toby Rowland, voice of the Sooners and a News9/News on 6 contributor, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that reliable sources told him that Knowles is headed to Penn State, barring a “last-second” change of heart.
Rowland also reported that Knowles notified PSU coach James Franklin that he’ll accept the offer, which is said to be “well over” $3 million and would make him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football history.
In his third season as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator, Knowles led a Buckeyes defense that finished first nationally in total defense, allowing only 254.6 yards per game. The Buckeyes also placed first in scoring defense, surrendering just 12.9 points per contest.
OSU also finished No. 3 in rushing defense (87.6 yards per game) and No. 3 in passing defense (167 yards per game).
The Buckeyes, seeded No. 8 in the College Football Playoff, finished the 2024 season 14-2 and defeated Notre Dame in the National Championship Game on Monday. On their way to the title, they took down No. 9 Tennessee, No. 1 Oregon and No. 5 Texas before beating the Fighting Irish.
Ohio State shut out two opponents, Western Michigan and Purdue, and allowed only one score in games against Akron, Michigan State, Iowa and Northwestern.
Transfer portal series
Transfer Talk: What Oklahoma is Getting in QB John Mateer
Transfer Talk: What Oklahoma is Getting in WR Javonnie Gibson
For weeks, various rumors swirled that Knowles would be interested in the Sooners’ defensive coordinator vacancy, as his fiancé reportedly lives in Oklahoma.
Knowles is also very familiar with the state.
He served as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator from 2018-2021, taking the Cowboys’ defense to new heights. Oklahoma State’s defense went from 112th overall and 97th in scoring in 2018 to 5th and 9th in 2021, his final year with the program.
It appears those rumors, to the dismay of Sooner fans, won’t come into fruition. OU is still on the hunt for its defensive coordinator after 2024 DC Zac Alley left for West Virginia in December.
OU also loses consensus All-American linebacker Danny Stutsman, All-SEC safety Billy Bowman, starting defensive end Ethan Downs and starting defensive tackle Da’Jon Terry.
Still, whoever takes over for Alley will inherit a defense with significant experience.
The Sooners bring back sacks leader and All-SEC defensive end R Mason Thomas, big-play defensive linemen Damonic Williams, Jayden Jackson and Gracen Halton, playmaking linebacker Kip Lewis, cornerbacks Eli Bowen and Gentry Williams, starting safeties Peyton Bowen and Robert Spears-Jennings and cheetah linebacker Kendal Dolby while also adding Florida State edge rusher Marvin Jones Jr. and Oklahoma State hybrid Kendal Daniels as well as returning 5-star defensive linemen P.J. Adebawore and David Stone.