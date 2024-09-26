How TE Davon Mitchell Has 'Flipped the Switch' Early in His Oklahoma Career
NORMAN — As Oklahoma’s defense continues to take on physical offenses in the SEC, one scout teamer is giving Brent Venables and Zac Alley’s unit a great look every week in practice.
Tight end Davon Mitchell, who reclassified into the 2024 recruiting class to join the team last winter, has come alive during the week’s preparation.
The 6-foot-3, 259-pound pass catcher might have to wait a bit to get his chance with OU’s offense, but even as he’s still getting adjusted to college he’s been able to help the team prepare for the various looks they’ll have to defend every Saturday.
“Davon’s doing really good,” Venables said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He’s had a great first month of the season.”
Back in December, Venables earmarked Mitchell as a potential cornerstone of the 2024 recruiting class.
“One of our most important commitments was Davon Mitchell,” he said. “… He’s got the size, the speed, the athletic ability, the versatility at that position that really is going to give us something unique in that tight end room moving forward.”
But Mitchell had to work through some early growing pains early in Norman.
“Davon will be the first to tell you it took him a little while to transition,” Venables said. “… Having great focus wasn’t something that he had in the spring when he first got here. And just timeliness, showing up with the right clothes on, being on time, turning in assignments, just all the stuff that a lot of young kids do when they go to college. Nothing malicious. Great young man. But he couldn’t get out of his own way.”
Venables is a veteran coach. He said he’s seen similar situations plenty of times as young players get adjusted to college football.
As long as there’s growth, there’s always time to get back on track.
And lately, Mitchell is showing signs of turning that corner with the Sooners.
“He’s decided to lock in focus here since school started,” Venables said. “He’s been down on the scout team with us and everything has been completely and totally different. I’m not surprised.
“… With a lot of help and support both from home and then him taking a good, hard look at himself, he’s done a really nice job. An excellent job. He’s been a scout team player of the week. And so he may have an opportunity to be a part of what’s going on.”
On the practice field, Mitchell’s physical abilities have always stood out to his teammates.
“He's awesome. He's such a great guy,” OU tight end Bauer Sharp said last month. “We love him in our room. Our room would not be the same without him. He's such a voice. He's hilarious.
“He is just freakishly strong. He's a freak and I cannot wait to see what his game does for the future and this season.”
Later this season, more opportunities may come for Oklahoma’s tight ends.
Per Pro Football Focus, Sharp leads the room with 217 offensive snaps through four games, and Jake Roberts has been on the field for 98 snaps.
Behind Sharp and Roberts, Kade McIntyre has been on the field for 14 snaps and Kaden Helms has had just 11 snaps as nobody has yet broken through.
Sharp is OU's second leading receiver with 14 catches for 116 yards and a score, and Roberts is fifth on the team with 67 receiving yards on five catches, one of which also resulted in a touchdown.
Injuries continue to deplete OU’s options at receiver, which may force the Sooners into more usage of the tight ends.
Still, Mitchell has a lot to catch up on with the coaching staff.
“He’d be the first one to tell you he was a non-factor all of fall camp,” Venables said. “He was a non-factor all of summer. He’s been a non-factor in spring ball. He’s a non-factor in winter conditioning only because of all the things I’m talking about. Kind of kept him away. He had no stamina.”
Mitchell’s started to show what he can be if he’s able to continue to stay on schedule both on and off the field, though, something that keeps Venables excited about his future.
“He’s flipped the switch,” Venables said. “He’s been getting after it. He’s been accountable. And he’s been a scout team player of the week and he’s been a dude, you know, the dude that we know he can be. And hopefully he’ll continue to be.”