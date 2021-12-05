Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Report: Roy Manning no Longer Listed Amongst Oklahoma's Coaching Staff

    Cornerbacks coach Roy Manning no longer appears to be on OU's staff after potentially recruiting for the Sooners and USC this week.
    Another coaching decision appears to have been made regarding Oklahoma’s remaining assistant coaches.

    The Athletic’s Jason Kersey reported that maligned cornerbacks coach Roy Manning is no longer listed amongst OU’s assistant coaches.

    Manning found himself at the center of controversy earlier this week, as he was allegedly out on the recruiting trail with Oklahoma’s interim coach, Bob Stoops, trying to maintain the commitments in OU’s 2022 class, while also potentially recruiting for Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans.

    The removal of Manning from Oklahoma’s staff would close the book on one of the more bizarre recruiting stories this season, an unintended consequence of the blindside move Riley pulled on the Sooners last Sunday.

    Assistants Cale Gundy, Bill Bedenbaugh, Calvin Thibodeuax, Brian Odom, Jamar Cain, DeMarco Murray and Joe Jon Finley remain listed as staff members in OU’s online directory, and their futures will be decided in the near future.

    Oklahoma is reportedly closing in on hiring former OU defensive coordinator Brent Venables as their next head coach, and he’ll want to fill out his staff as quickly as possible with National Signing Day approaching on Dec. 15. 

