Reports: Baker Mayfield to be Traded As Browns Land DeShaun Watson

Cleveland acquired the Houston Texans' signal-caller on Friday, signaling the end of the Mayfield era for the Browns.

The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland is in its final days and hours.

One day after the former Heisman Trophy winner formally requested a trade from the team, the Browns have landed former Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson to take over as starter.

Despite initially rejecting Mayfield’s request to be traded, Cleveland will now grant his wish following the acquisition of Watson.

Per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Mayfield has made it clear to the Browns that his preferred destination to be dealt to is the Indianapolis Colts - who have already moved on from their starting quarterback of a year ago in Carson Wentz.

The news that Cleveland landed Watson comes as a stunner to many given that it had been reported earlier in the week that Watson had eliminated the Browns from contention to gain his services.

Baker Mayfield Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Mayfield came to Cleveland as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Through coaching changes and injuries, he has provided welcomed stability to the quarterback spot for the Browns. Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK Now, he will play his fifth professional season elsewhere. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports He has made it clear to the Browns that the Indianapolis Colts are his preferred destination.

But, likely with the enormous contract of guaranteed money the Browns were willing to give him as a large helping factor, has evidently changed his mind and will now waive his no-trade clause to facilitate the move.

As for Mayfield, the Colts look to be a clear suitor but there are other teams that will likely have interest in the former No. 1 overall pick.

SI Sooners will continue to provide updates on Mayfield’s future as they become available.