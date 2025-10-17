All Sooners

Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma in Matchup Against South Carolina

From John Mateer's bounce-back to the Sooners' offensive weapons to the defense unlocking a new achievement, here are three bold predictions for OU-South Carolina.

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) warms up before the Red River Rivalry college football game between Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 11.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) warms up before the Red River Rivalry college football game between Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 11. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Oklahoma travels to South Carolina on Saturday looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.

The Sooners are hoping for a better performance from quarterback John Mateer, more production from their running backs, and a return to the defensive dominance they’ve displayed all season when they take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium (11:45 a.m., SEC Network).

Here’s a look at three bold predictions for Saturday’s matchup:

John Mateer Starts a new Streak

Last week’s loss snapped Mateer’s streak of 11 consecutive games with at least one passing touchdown and at least one running touchdown.

Mateer had neither against the Longhorns as the Sooners were held without a touchdown.

It’s hard to imagine the streak lasts nearly as long as the one that was just snapped, but Mateer throws for a score and runs for one against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s defense is good, but opponents have been able to have success at times this season.

Mateer should be in a better spot physically with his broken them than he was last week, and with OU’s struggles in the traditional running game, Mateer figures to have plenty of opportunity to flash his running ability.

OU’s Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers

Turnovers have been about the only issue for the Sooners’ defense this season, with the only two takeaways from the group coming against Kent State.

South Carolina’s offense has turned the ball over six times this season — three interceptions and three lost fumbles. 

Those have generally come in bunches for the Gamecocks, and if OU can get to LaNorris Sellers quickly, it should be able to force some poor decisions. Eventually, those successes will lead to turnovers.

It won’t be easy, but the Sooners start making progress in that area this weekend.

Javonnie Gibson, Sooners
Oklahoma wide receiver Javonnie Gibson warms up earlier this season. Gibson has two catches for 22 yards since returning from an injury that kept him out earlier in the season. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Javonnie Gibson Breaks Through

The UAPB transfer has two catches for 22 yards in two games since returning from injury.

But Gibson continues to draw praise for the way he’s gone about his rehab and his progress since he’s returned.

Only five different players — and only three different wide receivers — have caught touchdown passes this season.

The Sooners have too much talent that has yet to find the end zone, and Gibson and tight end Jaren Kanak are at the top of the list of players who have yet to break through and score on a touchdown pass.

While Kanak’s production has dipped a bit, and he certainly has the ability to bounce back, Gibson’s is almost certain to rise.

With Gibson rounding back into health and Mateer progressing in his return, a connection between the two feels like it’s just a matter of time.

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

