Ryan Aber's Three Bold Predictions for Oklahoma in Matchup Against South Carolina
Oklahoma travels to South Carolina on Saturday looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season.
The Sooners are hoping for a better performance from quarterback John Mateer, more production from their running backs, and a return to the defensive dominance they’ve displayed all season when they take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium (11:45 a.m., SEC Network).
Here’s a look at three bold predictions for Saturday’s matchup:
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Three Matchups Oklahoma Must Win Against South Carolina
- Groundhog Day for OU Needs to Have an Alternate Ending at South Carolina
- Post-Texas, One Big Thing for Oklahoma is Also One Ugly and All Too Familiar Thing
John Mateer Starts a new Streak
Last week’s loss snapped Mateer’s streak of 11 consecutive games with at least one passing touchdown and at least one running touchdown.
Mateer had neither against the Longhorns as the Sooners were held without a touchdown.
It’s hard to imagine the streak lasts nearly as long as the one that was just snapped, but Mateer throws for a score and runs for one against the Gamecocks.
South Carolina’s defense is good, but opponents have been able to have success at times this season.
Mateer should be in a better spot physically with his broken them than he was last week, and with OU’s struggles in the traditional running game, Mateer figures to have plenty of opportunity to flash his running ability.
OU’s Defense Forces Multiple Turnovers
Turnovers have been about the only issue for the Sooners’ defense this season, with the only two takeaways from the group coming against Kent State.
South Carolina’s offense has turned the ball over six times this season — three interceptions and three lost fumbles.
Those have generally come in bunches for the Gamecocks, and if OU can get to LaNorris Sellers quickly, it should be able to force some poor decisions. Eventually, those successes will lead to turnovers.
It won’t be easy, but the Sooners start making progress in that area this weekend.
Javonnie Gibson Breaks Through
The UAPB transfer has two catches for 22 yards in two games since returning from injury.
But Gibson continues to draw praise for the way he’s gone about his rehab and his progress since he’s returned.
Only five different players — and only three different wide receivers — have caught touchdown passes this season.
The Sooners have too much talent that has yet to find the end zone, and Gibson and tight end Jaren Kanak are at the top of the list of players who have yet to break through and score on a touchdown pass.
While Kanak’s production has dipped a bit, and he certainly has the ability to bounce back, Gibson’s is almost certain to rise.
With Gibson rounding back into health and Mateer progressing in his return, a connection between the two feels like it’s just a matter of time.