Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 4
Temple
The Owls are no longer winless. After starting the season 0-3, Temple beat Utah State 45-29 on Saturday. Quarterback Evan Simon was the key piece in notching that first victory, throwing for 271 yards and five TDs. He also led Temple in rushing yards with 49 on 11 carries, plus another score.
It’s now a short turnaround for Temple, which hosts Army on Thursday night.
Houston
Houston might end up being the punching bag of the Big 12. The Cougars lost their conference opener to Cincinnati, 34-0. At 1-3, Houston’s only win so far was last week against Rice.
The Cougars at least get to go back to Houston next week to play a top-20 Iowa State team.
Tulane
Tulane recovered from its loss to the Sooners with a 41-33 win over Louisiana. Special teams and defense were the differences in this one, as Tulane had a pick-six and returned a kickoff for a TD.
The victory put the Green Wave at .500 at 2-2. Also 2-2, South Florida will visit New Orleans on Saturday morning.
Tennessee
Oklahoma fans know how things went for the Volunteers on Saturday.
Tennessee improved to 4-0 after beating OU 25-15 in the Sooners’ first-ever SEC game. Already ranked sixth in the country before Week 4, Tennessee has proven to be one of the best teams around on both sides of the ball.
The Volunteers now get a week off before heading to Arkansas.
Auburn
Auburn is probably OU’s weakest SEC opponent on its schedule.
The Tigers are 2-2 after a 24-14 loss to Arkansas on Saturday. Auburn also lost to California Week 2 so is 0-2 against Power Conference foes this season.
But now in the midst of a QB conundrum, OU will travel to Auburn this week for its first SEC road trip.
Texas
The No. 1 team in the land, even with a freshman backup QB playing right now.
Arch Manning just made his first start in replace of an injured Quinn Ewers. Manning led the Longhorns to a 51-3 win over Louisiana Monroe. He threw for 258 yards and a pair of TDs but also threw two interceptions while completing 52% of his passes. On the other sideline was former OU QB General Booty, who was 8-of-19 for 42 yards and in interception.
At 4-0, Texas will finally start SEC play against Mississippi State on Saturday in Austin.
South Carolina
South Carolina rebounded from a loss to LSU by handling Akron 50-7 on Saturday. Former OU QB Davis Beville got in during the blowout, completing four of six passes for 33 yards and a TD.
The Gamecocks have already played a pair of SEC games, splitting the pair, and will host Ole Miss next after a week off.
Ole Miss
Ole Miss might be the only team hotter than Tennessee in the SEC.
The Rebels cruised past Georgia Southern 52-13 on Saturday night. They’ve still yet to score less than 40 points in a game at 4-0.
SEC play starts for Ole Miss on Saturday against Kentucky at home.
Maine
Maine got back in the win column with a 26-15 victory over Merrimack. The Black Bears had lost their previous two contests against FCS opponents. OU is the only FBS team on Maine’s schedule.
Next, Maine goes to Albany.
Missouri
The Tigers survived a 30-27 double-overtime scare to Vanderbilt in Columbia. Vandy scored a touchdown with 21 seconds left to send the game to extras. The teams then exchanged touchdowns in overtime before Mizzou won it with a 37-yard field goal in the second overtime.
Missouri narrowly got to 4-0 with the win in its SEC opener. Now the Tigers can breathe for a week before going to Texas A&M on Oct. 5.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide got the week off after winning their first three games of the season, including a 42-10 win against Wisconsin last week.
But now it’s time for the biggest matchup of the season in the SEC. Alabama hosts Georgia on Saturday night in a top-5 bout. Both are coming off bye weeks at 3-0.
LSU
The Tigers finally got their win over a team from out West.
LSU handled UCLA 34-17 to improve to 3-1. The Tigers have won three in a row since losing their season opener to USC, 27-20.
The Tigers should get another easy week against South Alabama before getting a bye week.