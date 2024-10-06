All Sooners

Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 6

A dive into each of Oklahoma's 12 opponents, including their records, what they just did and what's ahead for them.

Dekota Gregory

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Temple

The Owls kept things close but ultimately suffered a second-straight loss to UConn, 29-20. The Huskies scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns to overcome a 20-16 fourth-quarter deficit. 

The loss dropped Temple to 1-5 this season, with its only win coming against Utah State. The Owls now get a week off before hosting a Tulsa team that’s struggling just as much. 

Houston 

The punching bag finally punched back. 

Houston secured its first Big 12 win with a 30-19 victory over TCU in Fort Worth. The game ended a two-game skid for the Cougars to start conference play. 

Now at 2-4, Houston gets a break before heading to Kansas, which is still looking for its first Big 12 win of the season. 

Tulane 

No other team in FBS scored more than Tulane in Week 6 as it thumped UAB 71-20. 

At 4-2, the Green Wave has won three in a row since losing to Oklahoma Week 6 and is a favorite to win the AAC. It will likely be four-straight wins for Tulane after hosting Rice following a bye week. 

Tennessee 

In what was somehow not even the biggest upset of the week, Arkansas upended No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 in Fayetteville. After taking a 14-3 lead, the Volunteers then gave up 16 unanswered points while not scoring again. 

It was Tennessee’s first loss of the season, dropping to 4-1. The Volunteers host Florida next at 6 p.m. Saturday. 

Auburn

The Tigers are still looking for their first SEC win after a 31-13 loss to Georgia. It was Auburn’s third loss in a row to start conference play. At least now the Tigers can lick their wounds for a week before going to Missouri. 

Texas

Like the Sooners, Texas got a week off before the Red River Showdown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Longhorns will enter the rivalry undefeated at 5-0 and as the top team in the country. 

South Carolina 

The Gamecocks caught Ole Miss after a tough loss, and the Rebels rebounded with a 27-3 win over South Carolina. South Carolina handled Kentucky 31-6 Week 2 but has beaten only Akron since while dropping to 3-2. And now the Gamecocks go to Tuscaloosa to plan an angry Alabama team. 

Ole Miss 

The Rebels bounced back from their first loss with a 27-3 win against South Carolina. Ole Miss is 5-1 and still a top-10 team despite the upset from Kentucky last week. 

Ole Miss gets LSU in a primetime matchup at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. 

Maine

At 3-2, Maine got a week off after notching back-to-back wins. But now Maine will play a 5-0 Delaware squad for a real test. 

Missouri

Missouri has been accused of being a fraud, and those accusations seemed to be proven true Saturday as the Tigers lost to Texas A&M 41-10 in a blowout. It was Mizzou’s first loss, but it was still ugly enough to instill doubt about how good the Tigers really are. 

At least things get easy for a week, though, against Massachusetts, which is 1-5. 

Alabama 

The Crimson Tide was on the wrong side of a historical upset as SEC laughing stock Vanderbilt took down the No. 1 team in the country, 40-35. Alabama hosts South Carolina next at 11 a.m. Saturday after suffering its first loss of the season. 

LSU

The Tigers have won four games in a row since a season-opening loss to Lincoln Riley’s USC. LSU got a week off in the midst of its winning streak before hosting Ole Miss on Saturday night in a top-15 matchup.

