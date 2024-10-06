Schedule Review: A Look at Oklahoma's Opponents After Week 6
Temple
The Owls kept things close but ultimately suffered a second-straight loss to UConn, 29-20. The Huskies scored a pair of unanswered touchdowns to overcome a 20-16 fourth-quarter deficit.
The loss dropped Temple to 1-5 this season, with its only win coming against Utah State. The Owls now get a week off before hosting a Tulsa team that’s struggling just as much.
Houston
The punching bag finally punched back.
Houston secured its first Big 12 win with a 30-19 victory over TCU in Fort Worth. The game ended a two-game skid for the Cougars to start conference play.
Now at 2-4, Houston gets a break before heading to Kansas, which is still looking for its first Big 12 win of the season.
Tulane
No other team in FBS scored more than Tulane in Week 6 as it thumped UAB 71-20.
At 4-2, the Green Wave has won three in a row since losing to Oklahoma Week 6 and is a favorite to win the AAC. It will likely be four-straight wins for Tulane after hosting Rice following a bye week.
Tennessee
In what was somehow not even the biggest upset of the week, Arkansas upended No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 in Fayetteville. After taking a 14-3 lead, the Volunteers then gave up 16 unanswered points while not scoring again.
It was Tennessee’s first loss of the season, dropping to 4-1. The Volunteers host Florida next at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Auburn
The Tigers are still looking for their first SEC win after a 31-13 loss to Georgia. It was Auburn’s third loss in a row to start conference play. At least now the Tigers can lick their wounds for a week before going to Missouri.
Texas
Like the Sooners, Texas got a week off before the Red River Showdown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Longhorns will enter the rivalry undefeated at 5-0 and as the top team in the country.
South Carolina
The Gamecocks caught Ole Miss after a tough loss, and the Rebels rebounded with a 27-3 win over South Carolina. South Carolina handled Kentucky 31-6 Week 2 but has beaten only Akron since while dropping to 3-2. And now the Gamecocks go to Tuscaloosa to plan an angry Alabama team.
Ole Miss
The Rebels bounced back from their first loss with a 27-3 win against South Carolina. Ole Miss is 5-1 and still a top-10 team despite the upset from Kentucky last week.
Ole Miss gets LSU in a primetime matchup at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.
Maine
At 3-2, Maine got a week off after notching back-to-back wins. But now Maine will play a 5-0 Delaware squad for a real test.
Missouri
Missouri has been accused of being a fraud, and those accusations seemed to be proven true Saturday as the Tigers lost to Texas A&M 41-10 in a blowout. It was Mizzou’s first loss, but it was still ugly enough to instill doubt about how good the Tigers really are.
At least things get easy for a week, though, against Massachusetts, which is 1-5.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide was on the wrong side of a historical upset as SEC laughing stock Vanderbilt took down the No. 1 team in the country, 40-35. Alabama hosts South Carolina next at 11 a.m. Saturday after suffering its first loss of the season.
LSU
The Tigers have won four games in a row since a season-opening loss to Lincoln Riley’s USC. LSU got a week off in the midst of its winning streak before hosting Ole Miss on Saturday night in a top-15 matchup.