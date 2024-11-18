SEC Announces Oklahoma's Kickoff Time at LSU
Oklahoma wanted the SEC.
Well, the Sooners just got handed one of the toughest assignments in all the league: a night game in Death Valley.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that OU’s season finale next week at LSU will kick off at 6 p.m.
A night game in Baton Rouge is considered as challenging a road atmosphere as there is in all of college football, much less the demanding SEC. Tiger Stadium seats 102,321, and LSU fans are renowned for being unfriendly to visiting teams.
The Sooners and Tigers will be broadcast on ESPN.
Over the summer, the game was tentatively set for the 2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. window.
LSU is 2-1 all-time against Oklahoma, with both Tiger wins coming in recent high-stakes games.
In 1950, No. 2-ranked OU beat No. 9 LSU in Bud Wilkinson’s third season as head coach following the 1949 season in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
In 2003, Bob Stoops took his No. 1-ranked Sooners to New Orleans to play Nick Saban and the No. 2 Tigers in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS Championship Game. LSU won 21-14.
In 2019, Lincoln Riley and No. 4 OU faced off against Ed Orgeron and No. 1 LSU, who had assembled one of the best offenses in college football history in the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff. LSU won 63-28.
Those two LSU squads won the national championship.
This LSU club is 6-4 after suffering their third consecutive loss last Saturday, a 27-16 loss at Florida. The Tigers are 3-3 in SEC play.
OU (5-5, 1-5) is coming off an open date last week.