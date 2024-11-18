All Sooners

SEC Announces Oklahoma's Kickoff Time at LSU

The Sooners and Tigers wrap up the regular season next Saturday in Baton Rouge.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma wanted the SEC.

Well, the Sooners just got handed one of the toughest assignments in all the league: a night game in Death Valley.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that OU’s season finale next week at LSU will kick off at 6 p.m.

A night game in Baton Rouge is considered as challenging a road atmosphere as there is in all of college football, much less the demanding SEC. Tiger Stadium seats 102,321, and LSU fans are renowned for being unfriendly to visiting teams.

The Sooners and Tigers will be broadcast on ESPN.

Over the summer, the game was tentatively set for the 2:30-3:30 or 5-7 p.m. window.

LSU is 2-1 all-time against Oklahoma, with both Tiger wins coming in recent high-stakes games.

In 1950, No. 2-ranked OU beat No. 9 LSU in Bud Wilkinson’s third season as head coach following the 1949 season in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

In 2003, Bob Stoops took his No. 1-ranked Sooners to New Orleans to play Nick Saban and the No. 2 Tigers in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS Championship  Game. LSU won 21-14.

In 2019, Lincoln Riley and No. 4 OU faced off against Ed Orgeron and No. 1 LSU, who had assembled one of the best offenses in college football history in the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff. LSU won 63-28.

Those two LSU squads won the national championship.

This LSU club is 6-4 after suffering their third consecutive loss last Saturday, a 27-16 loss at Florida. The Tigers are 3-3 in SEC play.

OU (5-5, 1-5) is coming off an open date last week.

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football