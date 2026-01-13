Former Oklahoma Linebacker Sammy Omosigho Finds New Home in the Big 10, per Report

Another former Oklahoma Sooner linebacker found a new home in the Big 10 Conference.

Sammy Omosigho has decided to commit to the UCLA Bruins, joining former defender Kobie McKinzie in the same conference — he landed at Northwestern. This was first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Omosigho, going into his fourth season of college football, played every season since his freshman year of 2023 for the Sooners. A versatile role player with his speed and power, Omosigho found reserve roles as the cheetah backer before filling in as Kip Lewis' backup.

He leaves after playing in 37 games over three seasons in Norman.

Omosigho joins new head coach Bob Chesney, formerly the head coach of James Madison University, in his effort to help revive the long-dormant program at UCLA>

Prior to his committing to UCLA, Omosigho released a heartfelt statement via his X (formerly Twitter) account where he expressed regret that his time as an Oklahoma Sooner had come to an end. "I am truly sad to see our time together came to an abrupt end," Omosigho said in the statement.

The timing of Omosigho's entry into the transfer portal lined up with the arrival of former Michigan Wolverine linebacker Cole Sullivan. After a week-long recruiting effort, Sullivan signed with Brent Venables and the Sooners. It would appear a lack of playing time or a decrease in NIL salary may have been the culprit in Omosigho's exit.

Omosigho logged 97 tackles, four sacks and 10 tackles for loss during his three-year career. Last season was his most productive, tallying 50 combined tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

In addition to Omosigho and McKinzie, the Sooners are losing cheetah backer Kendal Daniels to graduation and are still currently waiting for decisions from Lewis and the NCAA regarding Owen Heinecke's remaining eligibility.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL Draft is Jan. 14-15th.

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell announced his desire to return for a final year at Oklahoma on Sunday — increasing the optimism that Lewis may also decide to stay for a final season with the Sooners.