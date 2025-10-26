SEC Announces Oklahoma's Kickoff Time at Tennessee
Get ready for Rocky Top After Dark.
The Southeastern Conference announced next week’s kickoff times on Saturday night, and Oklahoma gets to try to bounce back from a tough home loss to Ole Miss by playing at Tennessee — with a 6:30 p.m. at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.
The league set all of next week’s start times following the conclusion of Saturday’s action.
Tennessee visited Kentucky in a night game and crushed the Wildcats 56-34.
OU suffered its second conference defeat at the hands of Lane Kiffin’s Rebels in a game that started Saturday morning, a 34-26 loss in which the Sooners compounded one costly mistake after another.
Read More OU-Ole Miss Coverage
Oklahoma Stock Report Plunges After Loss to Ole Miss
Sooners Unable to Capitalize on Furious Third-Quarter Rally
OU Report Cards from Ole Miss Game
Three Takeaways from OU's Loss to the Rebels
Brent Venables Postgame Press Conference
QB John Mateer Postgame Press Conference
Oklahoma (6-2 overall, 2-2 SEC) was ranked No. 14 last week and will surely drop after the loss to No. 8 Ole Miss.
Tennessee (6-2, 3-2) came into the weekend ranked No. 17 with losses to current No. 5 Georgia (44-41) and No. 4 Alabama (37-20).
Coached by former Sooners quarterback Josh Heupel, the Vols have a distinctive crimson and cream feel to their coaching staff. Former OU QB Joey Halzle is Tennessee’s offensive coordinator, and all-time passing leader Landry Jones is their assistant QB coach.
This past offseason, Heupel hired one of his best friends, former OU fullback and captain on the national championship team of 2000 — and Brent Venables’ offensive coordinator last year before he was fired at midseason — Seth Littrell.
The Vols beat Littrell and Oklahoma 25-15 last year in Norman in the Sooners’ very first game as a member of the SEC. Starting quarterback Jackson Arnold was benched in that game for true freshman Michael Hawkins.
OU won the previous two non-conference meetings in Norman in 2014 (34-10) and Knoxville in 2015 (31-24 in overtime). The latter, a furious fourth-quarter rally that fans called Sooner Magic, has always been viewed as the coming out party for Baker Mayfield.
Oklahoma leads the all-time series with the Vols, including a 17-0 loss in the 1938 Orange Bowl — OU's very first bowl game — and a 26-24 win in the 1967 Orange Bowl.