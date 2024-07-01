All Sooners

SEC Day: Brent Venables Says Oklahoma 'Takes a Back Seat to Nobody'

The Sooners kicked off a full day of activities in their first day in the Southeastern Conference on Monday in Tulsa.

John E. Hoover

Brent Venables
Brent Venables / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY
At the stroke of midnight, Oklahoma officially became a member of the Southeastern Conference.

Before the SEC’s big takeover of college football — the league has won 13 of the last 18 national championships — the Sooners were consistently one of the sport’s top programs.

OU head coach Brent Venables, who was defensive coordinator and Bob Stoops’ assistant head coach on the best of those Sooner squads, kicked off Oklahoma’s new era on Monday sounding like he intends to run it all back.

“This program defines excellence. It defines success,” Venables told fans in a “Wake Up In the SEC” event at Mother Road Market in Tulsa. “In sports, probably the best quality you can have is to be consistent. And we’ve been one of the top two or three programs in the history of college football.

“This is a program that takes a back seat to nobody, one that we’re incredibly looking forward to. An amazing opportunity for us.”

OU and Texas formally became the 15th and 16th members of the SEC on Monday. Venables’ trip to Tulsa — he was accompanied by coaching legend Barry Switzer and others — began a series of all-day festivities that will conclude at Memorial Stadium in Norman.

“But what I’m most excited about from a transformation standpoint going into the SEC is this incredible alignment — starting with Oklahoma — and amazing leadership … and elite-level success, championships, strength and honor, integrity,” Venables said. “All the amazing brands that are out there represented, that’s what Oklahoma stands (for). So we’re aligning with the an organization in the SEC that represents those same things. 

“We’re not gonna get ahead of ourselves. We have a season that’s sitting in front of us. For us as a program — this isn’t always real sexy — but for us as a program, every area of our program, in our football organization, everybody focus on just daily improvement. Just get a little bit better. And if we can do that individually, if our players can do that individually, then we as a team and as a program will get better and be ready to compete. The level of competition (in the SEC), the depth is amazing. So, great, great opportunity for us.”

John E. Hoover

