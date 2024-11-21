All Sooners

SEC Drops Oklahoma's Player Availability Report for Alabama Game

The Sooners are expected to get a handful of players back for the season finale Saturday against the Mo. 7-ranked Crimson Tide.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq
Oklahoma wide receiver Jalil Farooq / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oklahoma was hoping to get a few more bodies available for Saturday’s big showdown with Alabama.

And the Sooners just might.

The Southeastern Conference released this week’s initial player availability report on Wednesday night and running back Jovantae Barnes is listed as questionable while wide receiver Deion Burks is listed as doubtful.

After being inactive the last two Saturdays, Barnes could be making a much-needed return for OU against the Crimson Tide.

SEC Availability Report
SEC Availability Report / SEC

In Barnes’ last action, he ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns against Maine. But he sustained a sprained ankle in that game — he actually returned to carry the football more — but it ended up being worse than he thought. He ended up not even making the trip to Missouri.

Barnes, a junior from Las Vegas, leads the Sooners with 577 yards and five touchdowns.

In Barnes’ absence in Columbia, true freshman Xavier Robinson burst into the lineup and rushed for 56 yards on nine carries in the fourth quarter.

It’s possible the OU backfield could get another boost this week as well, as coach Brent Venables said Tuesday he’s hoping last year’s leading rusher, Gavin Sawchuk, can return to action against Alabama.

Burks, who missed five games with a soft tissue injury and returned two weeks ago to start against Missouri, is doubtful after taking a hard hit late in the game and was evaluated for a concussion.

Wide receiver Jalil Farooq have missed most of the season but got healthy enough to play in the Sooners’ most recent game, a 30-23 loss at Missouri. He was taken off this week's availability report, as was starting offensive tackle Michael Tarquin, who was questionable all week ahead of the Missouri game and was ruled a game-time decision before it was determined he could not play.

Both Burks and Farooq looked fatigued late in the game. Burks finished his return with five catches for 44 yards, while Farooq had two catches for 11 yards. Venables said Tuesday he wasn’t sure on Burks, but having Farooq fully healthy for another week should help the offense.

OU was also hoping to get right tackle Jake Taylor back soon, but Taylor was listed as out for this week. He has sustained multiple injuries this season and has been unable to play since leaving the South Carolina game on Oct. 19.

Numerous other Sooners have been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season — which ends next week in Baton Rouge: offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, wide receiver Jayden Gibson, offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett, defensive back Kendel Dolby, cornerback Gentry Williams, wide receiver Nic Anderson and wide receiver Andrel Anthony.

The Sooners (5-5, 1-5) and No. 7-ranked Crimson Tide (6-2, 4-2) kick off Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Owen Field in Norman. OU has lost four straight SEC games since beating Auburn on the road, while Bama has won three games in a row by double-digits.

OU is a 13 1/2-point underdog. The game will be carried by ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series 3-2-1.

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
