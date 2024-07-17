SEC Media Days: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer 'Taking Notes' After Replacing Nick Saban
DALLAS — On Wednesday morning, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer took the podium at SEC Media Days.
DeBoer and the Crimson Tide travel to Norman on Nov. 23 for the Oklahoma's penultimate regular season game. With both schools in the midst of major transitions, the first conference matchup between OU and Alabama could have major implications in the SEC.
Alabama returns star quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has the potential to be a Heisman Candidate if the redshirt junior can improve on a solid first season as a starter. DeBoer seems confident that his standout signal caller has improved his game over the offseason, saying that Milroe has worked hard since the end of the 2023 campaign.
"He's got a skill set that is special. With his arm, he can make you pay and he can make the throws,
and I think he's continued to grow in that area," DeBoer said. "Building confidence in himself, just tirelessly working with the receiving corps, actually all the skill players, just to be on the same page. I think he's continued to expand on his game with the different throws he can make."
"Down the field he's been strong. A year ago he was one of the best in the country with down-the-field throws. I think he's continued to work on those higher percentage throws that you need to move the chains and all of that. But he just dives into it. There's no one that's going to beat him into the football facility from the players' vantage point. He's there 4:30, 5:00 for sure every single day."
With Milroe's mobility, the Sooners' veteran defense will have to stay disciplined to prevent being gashed like Brent Venables' group was against Kansas in 2023 when Jason Bean ran for over 15 yards per carry and a touchdown.
Entering his first season in Tuscaloosa, DeBoer has big shoes to fill after taking over for Nick Saban following the former Crimson Tide head coach's retirement.
"I still am taking notes. These guys have been here longer than I have," DeBoer said. "Sometimes, there's a saying 'you don't know what you don't know,' and I'm just trying to take it all in. We want to do things -- of course I want to do things the way I've done them in some aspects, but embracing what is important to this program, the traditions that have happened over many years."
"I think just when it really comes down to this team, it's about the work that we're doing right now, and listening to them and hearing them out, I think that's the best thing you can do when you come in as a new coach is kind of meet them in the middle. We've worked together, and they understand that I want this team to be a team that ultimately is player led."
While DeBoer may not have the same resume as Saban, the Milbank, SD, product still has an impressive record as a head coach.
Coming to Alabama from Washington, DeBoer went 25-3 in two seasons with the Huskies, leading UW to a College Football Playoff victory over the Texas Longhorns en route to a National Championship Game appearance.
Prior to his time at Washington, DeBoer led Fresno State to a 9-3 record in 2021 and coached his alma mater Sioux Falls to a 67-3 record and three NAIA national championships in five seasons before making the jump to the Division I level.