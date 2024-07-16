SEC Media Days: Oklahoma DB Billy Bowman Says Horns Down Penalty is 'Soft'
DALLAS — On Tuesday, SEC Coordinator of Officials John McDaid was the opening speaker for the second day of SEC Media Days.
In his time on stage, McDaid spoke about a number of topics, including the use of the horns down hand sign by opposing teams against the Texas Longhorns.
The conversation was long awaited, especially after the Big 12 made the gesture a penalty in conference play. Oklahoma fans may not be happy with the discussion, however, as McDaid said that the hand sign can still result in a penalty.
“Unsportsmanlike conduct needs to fit one of three categories,” McDaid said. “Is it taunting an opponent? Is it making a travesty of the game? Is it otherwise compromising our ability to manage the game? There’s a difference between a player giving a signal directly in face of an opponent, as opposed to doing it with teammates celebrating after a TD or on the sideline. To net all that out, every single occurrence is not an act of unsportsmanlike conduct.”
While OU fans certainly seem to be unhappy with the decision, senior defensive back Billy Bowman also voiced his displeasure with the ruling on Tuesday during his time in front of the media.
"It shouldn't be a penalty anyway," Bowman said. "Everyone has a hand signal. If you let a hand signal affect you and affect the game, maybe you shouldn't be there. ... If it can't be part of the game, that's pretty soft."
Senior linebacker Danny Stutsman was also asked about his take on the horns down penalty, but the preseason All-American didn't seem as concerned with the topic.
"No comment on that," Stutsman said. "It kind of just depends how it's used. Obviously if you're in someone's face, you're going to throw a flag, but if it's off to the side celebrating with just your teammates, I don't think it'll be a problem."
Venables was also asked about the horns down gesture, but similar to Stutsman, seemed unbothered by the decision.
"I don't really have an opinion," Venables said. Football is a game of emotion and intensity and passion, and if they say that's going to be a penalty, then don't do it. And if they say it's, you know, a free-for-all, then have at it. So everybody is different. Everybody celebrates different. But whatever rules that they have in place, we'll follow those."
Oklahoma and Texas will meet for the annual Red River Rivalry in Dallas on October 12 for what will be the historic contest's first edition with both schools in the SEC.