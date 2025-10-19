SEC Network Brings Pregame Show Back to Norman for Ole Miss Game
SEC Nation is coming back to Norman.
SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, "SEC Nation," Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, hits the road to Norman to cover all the action between No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 14 Oklahoma.
The show will originate from the Party at the Palace from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 25, on SEC Network.
Saturday’s show will be the second time this season that "SEC Nation" originates live from the Norman campus after Oklahoma joined the conference in 2024. The network staged the popular pregame show from the South Oval prior to the Sooners’ home game with Auburn on Sept. 20. The Sooners won that game 24-17 in Jackson Arnold's return to Norman.
Both teams come into this week's action 6-1 overall. Oklahoma (2-1 in SEC play) is coming off an impressive 26-7 road win at South Carolina, while the Rebels (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 45-37 setback at No. 9 Georgia.
OU and Ole Miss met in a regular-season SEC clash at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford last season. Oklahoma led 14-10 at halftime but Lane Kiffin's squad rallied to a 26-14 victory over Brent Venables' Sooners. The Sooners and Rebels also played in the 1999 Independence Bowl, Bob Stoops' first bowl game and the Sooners' return to the postseason after four years without a bowl trip. Ole Miss won that contest 27-25 as Stoops' first team finished the year with a 7-5 record.
Ole Miss brings one of the nation’s most prolific offenses. The Rebels rank No. 8 nationally in total offense (491.9 yards per game), No. 8 in passing offense (304.1) and 16th in scoring (37.4 points per game). They also rank in the top 16 nationally in third down conversions, fourth down conversions and total first downs.
Laura Rutledge hosts "SEC Nation," her ninth season in the host’s chair and her 10th on the show overall, joined by Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for a weekly breakdown of the SEC football action to come.
Additionally, "Marty & McGee," Presented by Old Trapper, will be live on Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m., as Marty Smith and Ryan McGee meet at the intersection of southern lifestyle and college football to bring viewers the latest headlines, Hillbilly and otherwise, across the SEC landscape. "Marty & McGee" is live on the road with "SEC Nation" every Saturday this fall.
Party at the Palace will also be home to "The Paul Finebaum Show," Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m.
"SEC Nation" returns to SEC college football tailgates, stadiums and sidelines each week this fall.