Second Year Oklahoma Quarterbacks Who Made Big Jumps in Their Second Year

There's been much ado about John Mateer's second year within the program as the Oklahoma Sooners head into 2026.

Reasons for optimism exist. There's also the understanding that players tend to improve year to year. OU fans are leaning any hope they can find considering the schedule the Sooners face this fall.

Then you remember that Mateer isn't just some second year player — he's entering his fourth year under Ben Arbuckle. He was a chiseled veteran in Arbuckle's air raid offense as he took the field in 2025. Injury caveats aside, Mateer's struggles last year did not suggest his intimate familiarity with the offense.

Where else can you find an extra shred of hope for Mateer's improvement in 2026? You go backwards, of course.

Since Oklahoma truly embraced throwing the football with the hiring of Bob Stoops in late-1998, 21 quarterbacks have made starts for the program. Of those 21, 18 quarterbacks made at least five or more starts. 16 of those 18 quarterbacks held their QB1 status in consecutive seasons — Rhett Bomar and Blake Bell are the only ones who didn't.

Who were some examples of pedestreian — for their standards — numbers in their first year under center only to then be a vastly improved player in the second?

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Nate Hybl

Nate Hybl's first season as a starter in 2001 has quite a bit of similarities as Mateer's 2025. Oklahoma will hope that their current quarterback makes a similar jump as Hybl did in 2002.

The obvious difference is Hybl's injury against Texas opened the door for Jason White to take the reigns. White started the next three games until tearing his ACL against Nebraska.

Jan 1, 2003; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Nate Hybl (8) in action against the Washington State Cougars during the 2003 Rose Bowl at the Rose Bowl. The Sooners defeated the Cougars 34-14. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Network | Imagn Images

Other than that, Hybl's numbers are nearly identical to Mateer's. Both quarterbacks threw 14 touchdowns, with Hybl tossing 13 interceptions and Mateer only 11. Mateer had a slight edge in completion percentage, but had one extra game to do it.

In 2002, Oklahoma's offense experienced growth on the offensive line — the flaw of 2001's offense — and leaned more on the running game led by Quentin Griffin. Hybl's numbers thrived as a result to the tune of 24 touchdowns and only eight interceptions.

Sound familiar? OU will enjoy similar growth in 2026 with their offensive line, which will then allow them to rely more on their running game. Perhaps Mateer's production will see a visible jump like the one Hybl experienced in 2002.

Landry Jones

Landry Jones was thrust into a starting role once Sam Bradford went down in the first game of 2009.

Oklahoma Sooner quarterback Landry Jones (12) throws in the pocket against the Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

While Jones' career began sooner than anyone anticipated, his production was both positively and negativley affected by team dynamic around him.

His 3,198 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions suggest a strong first-year outing. That was in part thanks to the well-ingrained hurry-up offense employed by Kevin Wilson. But his 58.1% completion percentage — well below Mateer's in 2025 — and inconsistent production in 2009 was also thanks to an injury-plagued offensive line and an average receiver room.

2010 saw an improved offensive line and a stronger running game. Both were key factors in Jones' enormous leap in production — 65% completion percentage, over 4,000 yards, 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Notice a pattern yet?

Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dillon Gabriel's first season in Norman was statistically impressive — 3,168 yards, 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions — but a concussion derailed his hot start, knocked him out for the Texas game, and led to an inconsistent second half of his season.

As a result of Gabriel's up-and-down back half of 2022, Oklahoma leaned heavily on Eric Gray's running.

In 2023, OU put out perhaps the most talented offensive line in the Brent Venables era and Gabriel saw a small jump — 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Considering that four of OU's seven losses in 2022 were by three points, a minimal jump in production was all that was needed.

Oklahoma's rushing dipped slightly in 2023 with Gray leaving for the NFL, but they were still a strong rushing team with four players logging over 300 yards on the ground. Minor improvements on the offensive line led to minor improvements at the quarterback position.

Conclusion

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer celebrates after a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

While improvements by the player are needed, football is a team sport. Quarterbacks can only do so much, even the great ones.

There is a clear track record in the program of quarterbacks who played behind inexperienced offensive lines, suffered season-altering injuries or a lack of support in the running game, only to make a leap the next seasons once those areas improved.

The Sooners are expecting a better offensive line — particulalry in run blocking where last season's unit struggled. That should lead to a stronger running games — one of Venables' offseason points of emphasis.

If those things happen, it's safe to be optimistic that Mateer's production can make a significant jump.