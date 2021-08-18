SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 71

All about Luther Burden's decommitment, Michael Turk's curious transfer and Tulane's big decision, plus the guys go deep into Monday's scrimmage and Tuesday's open practice.

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway go over all the major headlines this week, then dive into Monday night's scrimmage and what they saw at Tuesday morning's open practice.

