August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballSoftballBaseballOther SoonersSubscribeSI.com
Search

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 71

All about Luther Burden's decommitment, Michael Turk's curious transfer and Tulane's big decision, plus the guys go deep into Monday's scrimmage and Tuesday's open practice.
Author:
Publish date:

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Josh Callaway go over all the major headlines this week, then dive into Monday night's scrimmage and what they saw at Tuesday morning's open practice.

To listen, click PLAY on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

OU Practice - Brian Odom
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 71

Roy Manning Presser 8-17
Football

Watch: Roy Manning Press Conference 8/17

DeMarco Murray Presser 8-17
Football

Watch: DeMarco Murray Press Conference 8/17

Brian Odom Presser 8-17
Football

Watch: Brian Odom Press Conference 8/17

Tre Bradford-DeMarco Murray=HORIZ
Football

Oklahoma RB Transfers Continue to Make Progress Digesting the Offense

Lincoln Riley Presser 8-17
Football

Watch: Lincoln Riley Press Conference 8/17

OU Practice-Perrion Winfrey
Football

Watch: Defense Highlights from Oklahoma's Open Practice

Luther Burden
Football

Oklahoma Loses Commitment of Elite 2022 Wide Receiver Luther Burden