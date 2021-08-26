August 26, 2021
SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 73

The latest on the state of college football, the dwindling Sooners' running back room, Lincoln Riley's new No. 3, the Big 12's future, Brandon Inniss, Reggie Grimes and more.
Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway discuss the farce that is college football's new "Alliance," figure out what's next for the rest of the Big 12, break down the Sooners' ever-changing running back picture, applaud Ralph Rucker, explore Brandon Inniss' upside and pull apart all of this week's press conference highlights, with a surprise cameo appearance by Gabe Brkic and an MVP performance from Reggie Grimes.

