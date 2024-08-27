Sooners in the NFL 2024: Final Cuts Roster Tracker
As Oklahoma gears up for its first game of the 2024 season, big things are happening with former Sooners in the NFL, too.
Oklahoma's former stars are set to kick off a new NFL season the week after OU opens against Temple at home, and there has been plenty of roster movement over the course of the offseason.
The biggest storyline out of the pro Sooners camp is Ceedee Lamb, of course, who finally ended his holdout with the Dallas Cowboys and was awarded one of the biggest non-quarterback contracts in NFL history. Lamb inked a four-year, $136 million deal with Dallas that makes him the second-highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. His extension comes after a career-best season last year, amassing 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Another former Oklahoma wide receiver, Marquise Brown, signed a new deal this offseason too. While his contract isn't anywhere near as lucrative as Lamb's, he'll team up with the best quarterback in the NFL and try to boost his value for next offseason. Brown signed a one-year, $11 million deal to join Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He could be featured as the team's No. 1 option in the receiver room.
Brown's new (and old) teammate, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey, also signed a massive extension with Kansas City that makes him the highest-paid center in NFL history.
One notable move that flew under the radar was Joe Mixon leaving the Cincinnati Bengals to team up with an AFC contender. Mixon received a nice payday, something that's rare for running backs to achieve in the modern NFL, by signing a three-year, $27 million deal with the Houston Texans. Of that $27 million, $13 million will be guaranteed.
Baker Mayfield's one-year prove-it deal paid off in Tampa Bay as the Heisman winner signed a 3-year, $100 million deal to stay with Buccaneers. It looked like a reunion was on the horizon as Tampa Bay signed former Sooner star Sterling Shepard this summer, but it was short-lived. Shepard didn't survive this week's roster cuts and will likely be a free agent heading into the season.
Follow Sooners On SI all season for how players performed for their NFL clubs each week. Here's an in-depth look inside where each former Oklahoma player will be suiting up this season, and in addition, which players didn't quite make the 53-man roster:
Arizona Cardinals
- QB Kyler Murray
Baltimore Ravens
- TE Mark Andrews
Carolina Panthers
- OL Andrew Raym (R)
Cincinnati Bengals
- OT Orlando Brown Jr
- OT Cody Ford
Cleveland Browns
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo
Dallas Cowboys
- WR CeeDee Lamb
- DL Jordan Phillips
- OT Tyler Guyton (R)
Denver Broncos
- OLB Nik Bonitto
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell (PUP)
- WR Marvin Mims Jr
- OG Ben Powers
- OLB Ronnie Perkins
Houston Texans
- RB Joe Mixon
Jacksonville Jaguars
- OT Anton Harrison
Kansas City Chiefs
- C Creed Humphrey
- LS James Winchester
- OL Wanya Morris
- WR Marquise Brown
- OL McKade Mettauer (IR)
Las Vegas Raiders
- LB DaShaun White
Los Angeles Chargers
- S Tony Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings
- LB Brian Asamoah
- DE Jalen Redmond
- OT Walter Rouse (R)
New England Patriots
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson
New York Giants
- RB Eric Gray
Philadelphia Eagles
- QB Jalen Hurts
- OL Lane Johnson
San Francisco 49ers
- OL Trent Williams
Seattle Seahawks
- CB Tre Brown
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- QB Baker Mayfield
Tennessee Titans
- LB Kenneth Murray
Washington Commanders
- P Tress Way
WAIVED:
- DL Rondell Bothroyd, Buffalo Bills (CUT)
- TE Austin Stogner, Atlanta Falcons
- OL McKade Mettauer, Kansas City Chiefs (IR)
- WR Sterling Shepard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- DE Isaiah Thomas, Cleveland Browns
- WR Mike Woods, Cleveland Browns
- TE Brayden Willis, San Francisco 49ers
- OL Tyrese Robinson, Minnesota Vikings
- LB Curtis Bolton, Miami Dolphins (CUT)
- DL Neville Gallimore, Miami Dolphins (CUT)
- DL Jonah Laulu, Indianapolis Colts
- OL Marquis Hayes, Arizona Cardinals
- K Austin Seibert, New York Jets
- WR Drake Stoops, Los Angeles Rams
- RB Samaje Perine, Denver Broncos