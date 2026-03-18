Could Oklahoma Freshman Jayden Petit Defy the Early-Playing-Time Odds?

NORMAN — The transfer portal has made it increasingly difficult for skill position players to see the field early in their careers. Why wait for a true freshman to develop in-season when you can find a veteran from another power-four conference?

That's the world the Oklahoma Sooners have been living in when it comes to wide receivers. Other than Jacob Jordan's second-half of 2024, Brent Venables' teams have not relied heavily on true freshman pass catchers. The responsibilities under three different offensive coordinators have typically fallen upon the shoulders of transfers or upperclassmen.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones is also under some pressure to show signs of being able to develop young players enough for them to see the field. Elijah Thomas played a lot of special teams last year, but only saw the field on offense in mop-up duty.

Perhaps new Sooner freshman Jayden Petit can buck the trend and see the field early — on offense.

Jayden Petit is greeted by friends and family after signing to play football at the University of Oklahoma during a signing day ceremony at St. John Neumann High School | Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"For me, I'm really just trying to take it day by day," Petit said last week during Oklahoma's Spring Media Day. "Even though playing early is the goal, just take it day by day and see where it leads."

He has the right idea considering Oklahoma's receiver room.

Isaiah Sategna II returned for his final year in one of the more impressive feats of the Sooner offseason. General manager Jim Nagy and Venables helped secure the services of All-ACC performer Trell Harris from Virginia and talented Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.

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Along with Petit in the 2026 class, Jahsiear Rogers, Daniel Odom and Owasso's Xavier Okwufulueze will also be vying for early playing time. But Petit's size at 6-3, 220-pounds and recruiting accolades — top-100 player according to 247Sports — makes him an early favorite to follow.

Petit is not short on confidence or production. At St. John Neumann High School in Naples, FL, Petit became Southwest Florida’s all-time leading receiver with 3,695 career yards and even logged an eight-catch, 215-yard, six-touchdown performance during his senior year.

Jones and Ben Arbuckle know they have a special playmaker despite his lack of experience.

"Going out there making plays," Petit said. "Doing what I can do and showcasing the ability that I can. I'm very excited for that."

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle | Carson Field, Sooners on SI

With a more experienced offensive line and a healthy, more accustomed to the grind of the SEC-John Mateer, Arbuckle will have a better chance to spread his wings as a play caller than the hand he was dealt last season. Arbuckle's offense is one thing that drew Petit to Oklahoma.

"Just how explosive the offense is, being able to get it to any guy," Petit said. "Like, no guys really singled out, to be honest. Like everybody can just have the ball."

There's also the advantage of a potetntially deeper quarterback room with the arrival of blue-chipper Bowe Bentley. Petit will have a duo of talented quarterbacks to catch passes from to gain valuable reps this offseason.

"I'm excited about those opportunities," Petit said. "John, Bo, Jet (Niu), and Whitt (Newbauer), they're all amazing quarterbacks, all got an elite skill set

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Petit also understands the recent history and legacy of prolific Sooner pass catchers. He doesn't shy away from the standard.

"CeeDee (Lamb), (Dede) Westbrook, (Marquise) Brown, those guys right there are very exciting players. They all set a standard, so I just go ahead and compete and play at that standard," Petit said.

Time will tell if Petit's quiet confidence will result in playing time in a crowded and experienced receiving room. What seems to be the case, however, is that Oklahoma's offense may be better equipped now to allow for a talented freshman to impact the game on the field.