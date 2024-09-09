Sooners in the NFL: Baker Mayfield Puts On Superstar Performance in Week One
Baker Mayfield picked up right where he left off a season ago. And that shouldn’t be a surprise to any Oklahoma fans who watched him improve each offseason in Norman.
For the first time in his NFL career, Mayfield had consistency across the board. At other stops, there always seemed to be so much change. From head coaches fired to new receivers to new systems to learn, new coordinators, new teams, injury rehabs, and everything under the sun — Mayfield never got to have a normal offseason.
Sure, Dave Canales, the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator a season ago, moved on to Carolina, but Tampa Bay kept everything consistent and ran a similar system with Mayfield’s top weapons from a season ago. This was his first normal offseason in the NFL, where he got to focus on improvement and perfection. And it showed in week one.
The Sooners' 2017 Heisman winner has completely rejuvenated his career and is turning into a star in Tampa Bay.
His Buccaneers dominated the Washington Commanders Sunday and Mayfield put on arguably the best display of passing across the NFL. He torched Washington’s secondary for 289 yards and four touchdowns, completing 24-of-30 passes — 80 percent. Mayfield was also a magician escaping the pocket, racking up 21 rushes on three attempts. He only took one sack and recorded an efficiency rating of 146.4. Tampa Bay took care of business with a 37-20 opening week win.
"Bake did a heck of a job,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “He was good with his throws, he was good with his reads, with his checks, everything was on point. He was excited, he ran when he had to made some plays with his feet, he played a good overall game.”
Mayfield led the Buccaneers to an unexpected playoff win a season ago after winning a division title and blowing the roof off his individual expectations. He threw for a career-high 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions after signing a one-year "prove-it" contract in Tampa Bay. And prove it he did.
After winning a playoff game and changing his reputation around the NFL, the Buccaneers decided to commit to Mayfield long term. He inked a 3-year, $100-million contract to stay in Tampa Bay and become the team’s franchise quarterback. All Mayfield ever needed was a chance, and after Cleveland left him at the alter, Tampa Bay swooped in and is now reaping the benefit. The Browns, who opted to pay Deshaun Watson the biggest guaranteed money in NFL history, certainly aren’t having near as much fun.
Tampa Bay is considered to be in one of the worst divisions in the NFL, and Mayfield could continue to take advantage of that. Atlanta was expected to be much improved after signing Kirk Cousins this offseason, but sputtered mightily in the team’s opener and lost to the Steelers and Justin Fields. The door is wide open for Mayfield and the Buccaneers to seize control of the NFC South, just like a season ago, and make a run in the playoffs.
All Mayfield has ever needed was weapons on the outside and a strong offensive line. He has both in Tampa Bay. His connection with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is a thing of beauty and the running game seems to be the perfect compliment.
“Just having fun,” Mayfield said when asked postgame how it feels to be himself again. “Yes it’s our job, but football’s a game. Just finding a joy in it. I play my best when I’m having fun, and this group allows me to do that, everybody in the building. I’m so thankful for them, and like I said, we’ll keep building and keep going."
It was a game for the ages in week one — one of Mayfield’s best performances across his entire career. Next week, he’ll have a chance to avenge Tampa Bay’s heartbreaking playoff loss. A trip to Detroit awaits Mayfield and company, and the Lions, America’s new darling, will be a tall task.