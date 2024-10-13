Sooners in the NFL: Five Former Oklahoma Quarterbacks Make Headlines Sunday
Oklahoma already had four former players starting at quarterback this season. But Sunday’s NFL slate became extra interesting for OU fans when the Saints announced last week that starting QB Derek Carr would miss some time.
New Orleans had options, but ultimately gave the nod to current rookie and former OU starter Spencer Rattler. This set up an unlikely showdown between two former Sooner QBs: Rattler and Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield.
In all, five former Sooners started at quarterback for their respective NFL teams on Sunday, believed to be a record number from one school to start in the same week in modern league history.
Tampa Bay-New Orleans was certainly a chaotic showcase, feeling like a rollercoaster for both teams. But Tampa Bay rode a dominant second half to victory as the Buccaneers secured an NFC South divisional win 51-27 and broke a franchise record for yards in a game with 594. After last week's crushing defeat in Atlanta, Tampa Bay desperately needed this one to get back on track.
Mayfield’s offensive stats were skewed by three interceptions, but the book doesn’t tell the whole story. One turnover was tipped at the line of scrimmage, and the other went through the hands of his wide receiver. Despite the unfortunate giveaways, Mayfield had a terrific day full of fireworks. The former Heisman Trophy winner went 24-of-36 passing (66.7 percent) for 325 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran three times for 29 yards. Mayfield posted an efficiency rating of 97.6 while his QBR was 51.9.
His start to the season should begin to warrant some MVP chatter, as the Bucs are 4-2 overall and Mayfield is near the top of the NFL in multiple categories. He now has 15 passing touchdowns through six games, which is good for second most in Bucs' franchise history through six games. Tom Brady had 17 in 2021. His consistent play is one of the main reasons for Tampa Bay's success.
Although the final tally might not show it, Rattler hung in there against a talented Buccaneers squad. The former fifth-round pick was thrown into the fire earlier than anyone expected. His offensive line struggled and his best wide receiver was hurt in the first quarter.
Rattler finished the game 22-of-40 (55 percent) for 243 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Saints could be without Carr for the next three or four weeks, giving Rattler time to really settle in as the team’s signal caller. In his first NFL game, Rattler’s efficiency rating was 60.7 and his QBR was 27.6.
Of course, Rattler didn’t finish his career at Oklahoma, but his freshman season with the Sooners gave him an inside track to a spot in the NFL. His best collegiate season came in Norman in 2020, when he threw for 3,031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He looked like a can’t miss prospect after the season ended and is still the last Sooner QB to win a conference championship.
The season before that, in 2019, Rattler was able to watch and learn from another top tier NFL quarterback. It just so happens that Jalen Hurts also had an impressive day on Sunday, capping off Sooners in the NFL quarterback action for the week.
Against Mayfield’s old team, Hurts — who lost to Mayfield and the Bucs two weeks ago — turned in his most efficient offensive performance of the season, completingg 16-of-25 passes (64 percent) for 264 yards with two TDs, no INTs and 14 rushes for 33 yards. His efficiency rating was 126.1, and his QBR was 73.0.
The Eagles have had their fair share of struggles so far this season, but Hurts was able to rally the team back on track to a 3-2 record and put together a solid individual performance in the process.
Arizona's Kyler Murray took the L in a blowout loss at Green Bay, but Murray was solid as he completed 22-of-32 passes (68.8 percent) for 214 yards with a touchdown pass and no interceptions while also rushing seven times for 14 yards. Murray’s rating was 987.7 and his QBR was 55.7.
The final former OU quarterback in action on Sunday picked up a victory as Caleb Williams and Chicago beat the Jaguars. Williams was 23-of-29 (79.3 percent) for 226 yards with four touchdowns, one interceptions and 56 yards on four rushing attempts. He posted a passer rating of 124.4 and a QBR of 88.3.
Lincoln Riley's success with QBs is well documented. But it almost seems statistically impossible for one coach to have five former pupils — all starters in Norman from 2015 to 2021 — starting in the NFL on the same Sunday.
Mayfield started for three years (2015-17) and won the Heisman in 2017. Murray backed up Mayfield for two years and won the Heisman in 2018. Hurts transferred from Alabama, replaced Murray and was the Heisman runner-up in 2019. Rattler backed up Hurts and then started in 2020. Williams backed up Rattler for six games in 2021 before taking over the starting job as a true freshman. Rattler finished his career at South Carolina while Williams transferred to USC, where he won the Heisman in 2022.