Sooners In the NFL: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Cooks Carolina

The Sooners' 2017 Heisman winner had one of his best games as Tampa Bay's push to the playoffs continued with an emphatic victory over the Panthers.

John E. Hoover

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Baker Mayfield already had all the motivation he needed on Sunday.

Get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the NFL playoffs.

The fact that Mayfield was playing against one of the teams that once deemed him expendable was just icing on the cake — or, in Mayfield’s case, more ink on his wall.

Mayfield and the Bucs roasted the Carolina Panthers 48-14 on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium

Mayfield got out the gate fast and kept his foot on the gas pedal, throwing a career-high five touchdowns and completing 27-of-32 passes for 359 yards as Tampa rolled to a decisive — and important — victory.

With the win, the Bucs improved to 9-7 overall to stay within a game of NFC South co-leader Atlanta, who owns the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of their two-game season sweep.

Tampa has won the last three NFC South titles, including last year when Mayfield arrived under a one-year, prove-it contract. He proved it by leading the Bucs back to the postseason with a career year: 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and a .643 completion percentage.

He’s upped those numbers this season, throwing for 3,920 yards with 34 touchdowns and a .709 completion percentage — with one game left.

The Falcons play at Washington (10-5) on Sunday night. Tampa can also finish behind Atlanta and still clinch a playoff berth if the Commanders lose twice while Tampa wins next week's season finale against New Orleans (5-10). The Saints are quarterbacked by former Sooners QB Spencer Rattler.

Mayfield’s day began on the opening drive with a 2-yard TD throw to Mike Evans

After the Panthers tied it on a 17-yard pass from Bryce Young to Adam Thielen, Chase McLaughlin kicked two field goals to put Tampa up for good.

Mayfield connected with Evans on a 1-yard fade to make it 20-7, and then he added a 10-yard throw to Jalen McMillian for a 27-7 lead.

In the third quarter, tight end Payne Durham caught Mayfield’s fourth TD for a 34-14 lead.

Mayfield engineered a nine-play, 85-yard drive that began in the third quarter and ended in the fourth quarter with a 48-14 Tampa Bay lead as he fired another TD to McMillian.

