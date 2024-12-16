All Sooners

Sooners in the NFL: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Dominates Chargers

Mayfield threw four touchdown passes as Tampa Bay pulled away to a comfortable victory in Los Angeles with their fourth consecutive victory.

John E. Hoover

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Facing the NFL’s No. 1-ranked scoring defense was no big deal for Baker Mayfield.

The former Oklahoma star roasted the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at LA’s SoFi Stadium, leading Tampa Bay to a massive 40-17 victory.

Mayfield completed 22-of-27 passes and threw for 288 yards and four touchdowns as the Buccaneers won their fourth game in a row, improved to 8-6 overall and seized control of the NFC South standings.

Mayfield hooked up with Mike Evans nine times for 159 yards and third-quarter touchdowns of 57 yards and 35 yards as the Bucs overcame a three-point halftime deficit with a 17-0 outburst in the third quarter.

It was a big day for Evans — who missed three games earlier this season with a hamstring injury — as the future Hall of Famer now has 103 career receiving TDs.

For Mayfield, his four passing TDs give him a career-high 32 on the season. That total ranks third in the NFL.

The Chargers (8-6) got two touchdown throws from Justin Herbert — one in the first quarter and one in the second — as LA took a 17-10 lead. But in the third quarter, the Bucs defense came down with Herbert’s second interception of the season, ending a streak of 357 consecutive passes without a pick, and Mayfield and the Bucs offense poured it on.

Rookie Jalen McMillan began things with a 26-yard touchdown grab from Mayfield on the game’s opening drive. It was the Bucs’ seventh touchdown on an opening drive this season — tied with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals for the most in the NFL.

After Mayfield found Evans twice for scores in the third quarter — the first one a long catch and run down the left sideline, the second a deep ball over the top to Evans in the end zone — Mayfield then dropped a check down throw to Rachaad White, who sliced through traffic for an 11-yard touchdown that put the Bucs up 37-17.

While the Tampa defense was holding the Chargers to just 207 total yards, Mayfield and the Bucs offense was compiling 505 yards and coasting to a comfortable victory.

With Atlanta’s four consecutive losses, Tampa has surged to a two-game lead in the NFC South with just three games to play — at Dallas, home versus Carolina and home versus New Orleans — and all three currently have a losing record.

Mayfield also came into the week ranked seventh in the NFL with 3,329 passing yards. His performance Sunday gives him 3,617 this season, which stands as the fourth-best total of his career with three games still to play.

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football