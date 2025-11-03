Sunday Offering: Oklahoma Looks to Flip Another Penn State Commit
In addition to Oklahoma’s 33-27 win over No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday, the Sooners added to their 2026 recruiting class this week.
OU earned a commitment from 2026 wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers, who was previously committed to Penn State. Rogers, from Delaware, is a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. His pledge with the Sooners comes a few weeks after the Nittany Lions fired longtime head coach James Franklin.
Rogers’ commitment, though, isn’t the only thing to note from the recruiting trail.
Here is the latest in OU recruiting:
Another Penn State commit visits OU
Messiah Mickens, a consensus 4-star running back currently committed to Penn State, posted a picture at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Wednesday to X (formerly Twitter).
In the post, Mickens tagged Rogers, who committed on the same day.
Mickens remains pledged with the Nittany Lions, but Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported in October that he re-opened his recruitment.
As a junior at Harrisburg High School in Pennsylvania, Mickens rushed for 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also compiled 235 yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches.
Per Fawcett’s post, other schools that are targeting Mickens include MIssouri, Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia, Miami, Syracuse and Rutgers.
Oklahoma offers younger brother of 2026 pledge
Samuel Nelson — the brother of Class of 2026 edge rusher Matthew Nelson — announced an offer from the Sooners on Thursday.
Like his older brother, Samuel Nelson is a defensive end. Per his X account, he stands 6-3 and weighs 220 pounds.
Nelson is currently an unranked prospect, per all of the major recruiting services. Oklahoma is the second NCAA Division I program to offer him, joining Central Arkansas.
Matthew Nelson is graded as a consensus 3-star prospect. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 8 player from Arkansas in the 2026 class and the No. 55 edge rusher. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Missouri and Mississippi State.
WR target thriving in senior season
Class of 2026 wideout Jayden Petit, who holds an OU offer, has registered video-game numbers so far in his senior season.
In seven games, Petit has notched 1,224 yards and 22 touchdowns on 54 catches.
Petit is currently committed to Wisconsin, though with the Badgers’ recent struggles — they’re 2-6 and have posted a winning record only once since 2022 — it’s possible that he backs out of his pledge.
Petit took an official visit to June 6. He is a consensus top-300 recruit, listed at 6-4 and 195 pounds. Other major programs that have pursued Petit include Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Auburn and Duke.