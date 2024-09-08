Sooners in the NFL: Joe Mixon Runs Wild in Texans Debut
After a storied start to his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Mixon’s first change of scenery came last spring.
It seems to have served him well.
The Houston Texans traded for the star running back and immediately signed him to a three-year, $27 million contract extension. In an era where NFL teams are hesitant to pay running backs, the Texans made Mixon a priority.
If week one was any indication, Houston made the right call.
The Oklahoma product was the star of Houston’s opening firework show, torching the Colts for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 total carries. He looked completely rejuvenated and refreshed in year eight of his NFL career, and perhaps a new start is exactly what he needed. Houston’s offensive line and offensive philosophy fits his style of running better than Cincinnati’s and it showed immediately.
For full highlights of his monster performance, take a trip to the Houston Texans team website.
“I’m just finally really getting tapped into the player that I know I am, for real," Mixon said after his big debut. "The guys are encouraging and doing everything to make sure this thing is still up and going. I’m just glad that I’m one of the forefront people to really set the tone and let people know what it is playing us.”
His touchdown rush early in the fourth quarter was a milestone score, giving Mixon 50 total rushing touchdowns in his career.
“It’s really about will and want to,” Mixon said about his 30 carries. “I mean the offensive line all week, we were just saying we have to make this thing shake. And I was like 'Man, let’s go get 150 (yards.) Let’s get 150 (yards) to start it off.' We got 159 (yards) and we just gotta keep getting better.”
His performance on Sunday was as consistent as it could be. He took advantage of the opportunity to be Houston's workhorse and ran with it. Despite having 159 total rushing yards, his longest run of the day was only 13 yards. His stats weren't inflated by a single play or a bust on the defensive line, he just churned out quality yards for a full four quarters. Mixon also caught passes for 29 yards, bringing his scrimmage total to 178.
Although the Bengals opted to trade Mixon, it wasn’t due to his performance. The Bengals didn’t feel like paying a running back big money and brought in Zack Moss on a bargain deal. By all accounts, though, Mixon was one of the best running backs in the franchise’s entire history.
During his seven seasons in Cincinnati, Mixon rushed for 6,412 and 49 touchdowns. He ranks third all-time in Bengals all-time rushing yards and second all-time in total rushing touchdowns. In 1,571 total rushing attempts, Mixon only fumbled six times. Since he entered the NFL in 2017, he has been one of the most reliable running backs in the league. Mixon has four seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards and three seasons with eight or more touchdowns.
It was a bitter sweet breakup for Mixon and the Bengals, who played in the Super Bowl just two years ago, but it was likely in the best interest of both sides. Now, the former Oklahoma star gets to be a part of one of the league's best offenses and help the Texans take the jump to being a bonafide contender. He has entered into a leadership role both on and off the field and seems to be developing chemistry with his teammates and coaches already.
“This is my first time really seeing a fullback,” Mixon joked. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a fullback in front of me, man. It’s a hell of a feeling being on the winning side of things, and I’m just glad I’m on this side and playing with Houston.”