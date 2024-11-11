All Sooners

Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray Breaks Franchise Record, Jalen Hurts Stars

Two former Oklahoma quarterbacks had elite performances in Week 10 action.

Ross Lovelace

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scores a touchdown ahead of New York Jets linebacker Sam Eguavoen (52) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on Nov 10, 2024, in Glendale.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scores a touchdown ahead of New York Jets linebacker Sam Eguavoen (52) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium on Nov 10, 2024, in Glendale. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma’s quarterbacks in the NFL have hogged the headlines all season long — and for all the right reasons. Baker Mayfield has put together a number of stats deserving of MVP consideration, and Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts are patrolling two of the hottest teams in the NFL. All three have had their moments this season, but it was Murray and Hurts who dazzled in Week 10 action.

Starting with Murray, who set a new Cardinals franchise record and led Arizona to a fourth straight win in a near perfect performance. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner had one of the best games of his entire career, giving the New York Jets nightmares. 

Murray completed 22-of-24 passes (91.7%) for 266 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and two scores on the ground. Even more impressively, Murray completed 17 straight passes on Sunday, which qualifies for an Arizona franchise record.

Coming into the season, Arizona’s win-loss total was set at 6.5, and through 10 weeks, Murray already has the Cardinals at 6-4 overall with four straight victories. He has controlled the game in every Arizona win and is having the best overall year in his career to this point. 

Murray’s performance was near flawless, and Jalen Hurts had a game to write home about, too. The former Oklahoma signal caller dominated a division rival in Dallas 34-6, notching a fifth straight win for Philadelphia.

Hurts went 14-of-20 through the air for 202 yards and two touchdowns. As always, he was lethal on the ground too. He rushed seven times for 56 yards and two more scores on the ground. Sunday marks Hurts’ fifth straight multi-touchdown game and has been the main reason for Philadelphia’s turnaround after a slow start. 

Both Murray and Hurts are putting together MVP caliber seasons with a handful of strong performances strung together. Oklahoma is certainly well represented across the board in the NFL, but no position is as strong as the quarterback spot.

Published
Ross Lovelace
ROSS LOVELACE

Experience Ross is a young, up-and-coming sports reporter who has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma Sooners over the past six years. He's made guest appearances on various radio stations and has helped out with the All Sooners podcast whenever he gets the chance. Ross enjoys public speaking and has done so at multiple churches and high schools across the OKC metro area. In addition to writing, Ross has been the Play-by-Play announcer for Crossings’ basketball and football programs since 2020. In high school, Ross worked for self-starter blogs and latched onto Thunder Digest, where he discovered his passion for writing. From there, he worked for the OU Daily as a women's basketball reporter and was hired by All Sooners. Ross landed an internship with Sports Illustrated's Inside the Thunder and has since become a full-time contributor. One day, Ross hopes to work in the NBA. Work History Education Ross holds a bachelor's degree in Public Relations and a minor in Communication from the University of Oklahoma. Personal Born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ross played basketball and wrote for his own Thunder blog at Crossings High School in OKC, OK. He enjoys reading, New York Jets football and a week at the beach. Ross is engaged to be married at the end of the year. His Twitter handle is @Rosslovelace.

Home/Football