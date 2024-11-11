Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray Breaks Franchise Record, Jalen Hurts Stars
Oklahoma’s quarterbacks in the NFL have hogged the headlines all season long — and for all the right reasons. Baker Mayfield has put together a number of stats deserving of MVP consideration, and Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts are patrolling two of the hottest teams in the NFL. All three have had their moments this season, but it was Murray and Hurts who dazzled in Week 10 action.
Starting with Murray, who set a new Cardinals franchise record and led Arizona to a fourth straight win in a near perfect performance. The former Oklahoma Heisman winner had one of the best games of his entire career, giving the New York Jets nightmares.
Murray completed 22-of-24 passes (91.7%) for 266 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and two scores on the ground. Even more impressively, Murray completed 17 straight passes on Sunday, which qualifies for an Arizona franchise record.
Coming into the season, Arizona’s win-loss total was set at 6.5, and through 10 weeks, Murray already has the Cardinals at 6-4 overall with four straight victories. He has controlled the game in every Arizona win and is having the best overall year in his career to this point.
Murray’s performance was near flawless, and Jalen Hurts had a game to write home about, too. The former Oklahoma signal caller dominated a division rival in Dallas 34-6, notching a fifth straight win for Philadelphia.
Hurts went 14-of-20 through the air for 202 yards and two touchdowns. As always, he was lethal on the ground too. He rushed seven times for 56 yards and two more scores on the ground. Sunday marks Hurts’ fifth straight multi-touchdown game and has been the main reason for Philadelphia’s turnaround after a slow start.
Both Murray and Hurts are putting together MVP caliber seasons with a handful of strong performances strung together. Oklahoma is certainly well represented across the board in the NFL, but no position is as strong as the quarterback spot.