Sooners in the NFL: Week 12

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon ran for a career-high 165 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another Sunday has come and gone with NFL Week 12 in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team.

For former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday marked another pivotal divisional matchup against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the push for the playoffs.

The Bengals responded to the challenge with one of their best performances of the year, smashing the Steelers 41-10 to pick up their sixth win of the season.

Leading the way was Mixon, who was borderline unstoppable on Sunday.

The former Sooner ran for a career-high 165 yards with two touchdowns marking his fourth straight game with at least two scores.

Joe Mixon Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mixon’s big day helped Cincinnati pick up the critical win to move to 7-4 on the season and remain firmly in the mix in the crowded AFC playoff picture.

Mixon’s two scores on Sunday bring him up to 11 rushing on the season and 13 total as he approaches a 1,000 yard season for the third time in his young career.

Next up for the Bengals will be another key game against an AFC contender in the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday in Cincinnati at 12 p.m. CT.

As for the rest of the former Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 12:

Arizona Cardinals

(Bye Week)

QB Kyler Murray :

DL Jordan Phillips:

Baltimore Ravens

(W 13-10 vs Cleveland)

TE Mark Andrews : 4 receptions on 10 targets for 65 yards, longest reception 39 yards, 1 touchdown

: 4 receptions on 10 targets for 65 yards, longest reception 39 yards, 1 touchdown WR Marquise Brown : 8 receptions on 10 targets for 51 yards, longest reception 11 yards

: 8 receptions on 10 targets for 51 yards, longest reception 11 yards OT Adrian Ealy : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) OG Ben Powers: Received start at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(31-6 W at New Orleans on Thanksgiving)

OT Cody Ford : Received start at right guard

: Received start at right guard OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right tackle

Chicago Bears

(16-14 W at Detroit on Thanksgiving)

RB Damien Williams: DNP (Inactive)

Cincinnati Bengals

(41-10 W vs Pittsburgh)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 28 rushes for 165 yards, longest rush 32 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 receptions on 4 targets for -2 yards

: 28 rushes for 165 yards, longest rush 32 yards, 2 touchdowns, 4 receptions on 4 targets for -2 yards RB Samaje Perine: 3 rushes for 3 yards, 1 reception on 1 target for 12 yards

Cleveland Browns

(L 13-10 at Baltimore)

QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 18 of 37 passes for 247 yards, longest pass 41 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 rushes for 4 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(36-33 L vs Las Vegas on Thanksgiving)

WR CeeDee Lamb : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) DT Neville Gallimore: DNP (IR List)

Detroit Lions

(16-14 L vs Chicago on Thanksgiving)

CB Parnell Motley : DNP (Practice Squad)

: DNP (Practice Squad) K Austin Seibert: DNP (IR List)

Kansas City Chiefs

(Bye Week)

TE Blake Bell :

: OT Orlando Brown :

: C Creed Humphrey :

: LS James Winchester:

Las Vegas Raiders

(36-33 W at Dallas on Thanksgiving)

WR Jeff Badet: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(28-13 L at Denver)

LB Kenneth Murray: 1 solo tackle

Los Angeles Rams

(36-28 L at Green Bay)

OT Bobby Evans : Saw playing time along the offensive line in a reserve role

: Saw playing time along the offensive line in a reserve role LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, 3 combined tackles, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 forced fumble

Minnesota Vikings

(34-26 L at San Francisco)

WR Dede Westbrook: No targets, 1 fair catch

New England Patriots

(36-13 W vs Tennessee)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 9 rushes for 46 yards, longest rush 19 yards, 0 receptions on 1 target

New Orleans Saints

(31-6 L vs Buffalo on Thanksgiving)

WR Kenny Stills: Started at wide receiver but received no targets

New York Giants

(13-7 W vs Philadelphia)

WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (Inactive)

New York Jets

(21-14 W at Houston)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(13-7 L at NY Giants)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 14 of 31 passes for 129 yards, longest pass 21 yards, 3 interceptions, 8 rushes for 77 yards, longest rush 18 yards

: Completed 14 of 31 passes for 129 yards, longest pass 21 yards, 3 interceptions, 8 rushes for 77 yards, longest rush 18 yards OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(41-10 L at Cincinnati)

DB Tre Norwood: 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss

San Francisco 49ers

(34-26 W vs Minnesota)

RB Trey Sermon : No rushes, injured and left game in second quarter

: No rushes, injured and left game in second quarter S Tony Jefferson : DNP

: DNP OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(at Washington Football Team on Monday Night)

CB Tre Brown: 1 solo tackle, played 23 of 83 defensive snaps

Tennessee Titans

(36-13 L at New England)

DE Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

(vs Seattle on Monday Night)

P Tress Way:

