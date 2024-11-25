Sooners in the NFL Week 12: Baker Mayfield and Kenneth Murray Star
Oklahoma’s premier NFL performance in Week 12 was once again headlined by Baker Mayfield, who didn’t even have to throw a passing touchdown to dominate the New York Giants.
Mayfield was in control the entire game and was extremely accurate through all four quarters. Mayfield kept the ball in the offense’s hands and did what it took to win, including blocking downfield on the Bucs' longest offensive play of the day, a 56-yard run by running back Bucky Irving. He’s having the most accurate passing season of his career and has Tampa Bay in a good spot to make a late run towards the playoffs.
In Sunday's 30-7 road domination of the Giants, Mayfield threw for 294 yards and zero interceptions on 24-of-30 passing. He also ran the ball four times for 29 yards and soared for his lone score of the game, a 10-yard touchdown rush up the middle. On the season, Mayfield now has 2,799 yards and 27 total touchdowns with just nine interceptions. He’s completing a career-high 71.4 percent of his passes with a 104.1 quarterback rating. Mayfield has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL all season, and Sunday was no different.
On the defensive side of the ball, Kenneth Murray put his ball-hawking abilities to use on Sunday. He has been a tackling machine for Tennessee all season and had a breakout performance in the Titans' upset win in Houston.
Murray recorded seven total tackles, two pass deflections and an interception in Tennessee’s 32-27 win over the Texans. He led the defense in total tackles once again and picked off C.J. Stroud over the middle.
CeeDee Lamb’s role has changed in Dallas with Dak Prescott on the shelf, but his presence is felt just the same. Dallas is trying to get him the ball around the line of scrimmage and give him room to be a playmaker. He caught 10 passes for 67 yards, keeping his great season intact.
Here's how former Oklahoma players performed in Week 12 NFL action:
Arizona Cardinals
(L 16-6 at Seattle)
- QB Kyler Murray: 24-of-37 for 285 yards and 1 interception, 2 rushes for 9 yards
Baltimore Ravens
(Monday Night at LA Chargers)
- TE Mark Andrews:
Buffalo Bills
(Bye Week)
- DL Jordan Phillips:
Carolina Panthers
(L 30-27 vs Kansas City)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Re-signed to practice squad
Chicago Bears
(L 30-27 vs Minnesota)
- QB Caleb Williams: 32-of-47 passing for 340 yards and 2 touchdowns, 6 rushes for 33 yards
Cincinnati Bengals
(Bye Week)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr:
- OT Cody Ford:
Cleveland Browns
(W 24-19 vs Pittsburgh)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 3 total tackles
Dallas Cowboys
(W 34-26 at Washington)
- WR CeeDee Lamb: 10 catches for 67 yards
- OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at right tackle
Denver Broncos
(W 29-19 at Las Vegas)
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 7 tackles, 2 sacks
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 3 catches for 44 yards, 1 punt return for 22 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Detroit Lions
(W 24-6 at Indianapolis)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: Signed to Practice Squad
Houston Texans
(L 32-27 vs Tennessee)
- RB Joe Mixon: 14 rushes for 22 yards, 5 catches for 23 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(Bye Week)
- OT Anton Harrison:
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 30-27 at Carolina)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started at center
- LS James Winchester: Started at long snapper
- OL Wanya Morris: Started at left tackle
- WR Marquise Brown: IR
- RB Samaje Perine: 2 catches for 11 yards, 1 rush for 13 yards
Los Angeles Chargers
(Monday Night vs Baltimore)
- S Tony Jefferson:
Los Angeles Rams
(L 37-20 vs Philadelphia)
- DT Neville Gallimore: Active, no stats recorded
Minnesota Vikings
(W 30-27 at Chicago)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role, returned field goal block to midfield
- DE Jalen Redmond: 1 tackle
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 28-22 vs LA Rams)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 8 rushes for 13 yards
New Orleans Saints
(Bye Week)
- QB Spencer Rattler:
New York Giants
(L 30-7 vs Tampa Bay)
- RB Eric Gray: 2 catches for 7 yards
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 37-20 at LA Rams)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 15-of-22 for 179 yards and 1 touchdown, 12 rushes for 39 yards
- TE Grant Calcaterra: No stats recorded
- OT Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle
San Francisco 49ers
(L 38-10 at Green Bay)
- OL Trent Williams: Injured, DNP
Seattle Seahawks
(W 16-6 vs Arizona)
- CB Tre Brown: No stats recorded
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(W 30-7 at New York Giants)
- QB Baker Mayfield: 24-of-30 for 294 yards, 4 rushes for 29 yards and 1 touchdown
- WR Sterling Shepard: 5 catches for 16 yards
Tennessee Titans
(W 32-27 at Houston)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 6 tackles, 1 assisted, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception
Washington Commanders
(L 34-26 vs Dallas)
- P Tress Way: 6 punts for an average of 41.2 yards, long of 51 yards, 5 punts inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: 2-3 field goal attempts, 0-2 extra points