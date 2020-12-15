Sooners in the NFL, Week 14

A handful of former Sooners took the field Monday night in one of the most unpredictable and entertaining games of the NFL season.

Even as the clock wound down late in the fourth in Baltimore’s 47-42 victory over Cleveland, it was too good to look away. Probably safe to say many are struggling to get through their routine today.

Baker Mayfield threw for 343 total yards and two touchdowns, ran for 23 yards and another score, and directed a Cleveland offense that generated 22 points and three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Still, it was not enough to survive the last-minute return of Baltimore Ravens quarterback and 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson.

Cleveland took a 35-34 lead on Mayfield’s sliding touchdown run, but that was short lived as Jackson came back from the locker room on fourth down (he said he was suffering from muscle cramps) and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass into the hands of former OU wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Mayfield rallied the Browns again to a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt with 1:04 left in the contest that tied it at 45-45.

Jackson, playing behind the blocking of former Sooner offensive linemen Orlando Brown at left tackle and Ben Powers at right guard, then found former Sooner tight end Mark Andrews three times for 32 yards on the Ravens’ final drive to get Baltimore in range for Justin Tucker’s game-winning field goal with two seconds to play.

Here’s how the Sooners in the NFL did in Week 14:

Arizona Cardinals

(26-7 W, NY Giants)

QB Kyler Murray: Played all 74 snaps as a starter on offense. 13 rushes, 47 yards. Completed 24-of-35 passes for 244 yards, 1 touchdown. 1 sack.

DE Jordan Phillips: Played 4 of 49 snaps on defense as a starter. Made 1 tackle assisted. Injured in first quarter.

DT Stacy McGee: Did not play.

Baltimore Ravens

(47-42 W, Cleveland)

TE Mark Andrews: Played 40 of 60 snaps as a backup on offense. 6 targets, 5 catches, 78 yards.

WR Marquise Brown: Played 52 of 60 snaps as a starter on offense. 6 targets, 2 catches. 1 touchdown.

LT Orlando Brown: Played all 60 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 on special teams.

RG Ben Powers: Played all 60 snaps as a starter on offense and 4 snaps on special teams.

Buffalo Bills

(26-15 W, Pittsburgh)

OL Daryl Williams: Played 75 snaps on offense as a starter and 5 snaps on special teams.

Cincinnati Bengals

(30-7 L, Dallas)

RB Joe Mixon: Not Active.

RB Samaje Perine: Played 28 of 72 snaps on offense as a backup and 13 on special teams. 10 carries, 32 yards. 2 targets, 2 catches, 9 yards.

LB Jordan Evans: Played 5 of 51 snaps on defense as a backup and 20 snaps on special teams. 1 tackle (solo). 1 sack.

DE Amani Bledsoe: Did not play.

K Austin Seibert: Played 3 snaps on special teams. Good on 1 extra point, 2 kickoffs.

Cleveland Browns

(47-42 L, Baltimore)

QB Baker Mayfield: Played all 83 snaps as a starter on offense. 5 rushes for 23 yards, 1 touchdown. Completed 28-of-47 passes for 343 yards, 2 touchdowns. 1 interception, 1 fumble.

Dallas Cowboys

(30-7 W, Cincinnati)

WR CeeDee Lamb: Played 26 of 51 snaps as a starter on offense and 2 snaps on special teams. 2 targets, 2 catches, 46 yards. 1 carry, 15 yards. 2 punt return, 0 yards.

DT Neville Gallimore: Played 37 of 72 snaps on defense as a starter. 1 tackle (solo).

TE Blake Bell: Played 15 of 51 snaps as a backup on offense and 8 snaps on special teams. 1 target, 1 catch, 11 yards.

S Steven Parker: Did not play.

Detroit Lions

(31-24 L, Green Bay)

RB Adrian Peterson: Played 17 of 68 snaps as a starter on offense. 4 carries, 7 yards. 1 target, 1 catch, 23 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs

(33-27 W, Miami)

James Winchester: Played 9 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 9 long snaps.

Los Angeles Chargers

(20-17 W, Atlanta)

LB Kenneth Murray: Played 56 of 57 snaps as a starter on defense and 3 snaps on special teams. Made 7 tackles (4 solo).

Los Angeles Rams

(24-3 W, New England)

OL Bobby Evans: Did not play.

LB Ogbonnia Okoronwo: Played 15 snaps as a backup on defense. Played 11 snaps on special teams. Made one tackle (assisted).

Minnesota Vikings

(26-14 W, Tampa Bay)

OL Dru Samia: Played 4 snaps on special teams.

Philadelphia Eagles

(24-21 W, New Orleans)

QB Jalen Hurts: Played all 69 snaps as a starter on offense. Completed 17-of-30 passes for 167 yards, 1 touchdown. 18 carries, 109 yards. 1 fumble.

San Francisco 49ers

(23-15 L, Washington)

OL Trent Williams: Played 80 of 81 snaps as a starter on offense at left tackle.

Washington Football Team

(23-15 W, San Francisco)

WR Jeff Badet: Not Active.

P Tress Way: Played 14 snaps on special teams. Perfect on 3 holds. Punted 8 times, 49.8 average.

