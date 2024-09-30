All Sooners

Sooners in the NFL Week 4: Baker Mayfield and Ceedee Lamb Headline Oklahoma's Pros

Oklahoma's NFL stars performed on the big stage this weekend, with Baker Mayfield and Ceedee Lamb leading the way.

Ross Lovelace

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a a touchdown against the Giants in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Oklahoma’s pro players had a strong showing in Week 4 of NFL action. The former Sooners were responsible for a handful of touchdowns and a lot of production.

Headlining Oklahoma’s NFL performances was obviously Baker Mayfield, who is on pace for a career-year in Tampa Bay. His 347 yards and three touchdowns led the Buccaneers to a big time victory over Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. Sterling Shepard, recently activated from the practice squad, found an immediate connection with his former quarterback, catching three passes for 51 yards. Read about the OU quarterback duel here.

Ceedee Lamb started off the weekend on the right foot, torching the New York Giants on Thursday night. A week after frustrations began to boil over, Lamb reminded everyone why he’s one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The former OU pass catcher recorded 7 receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown. He hauled in a 55-yard pas from Dak Prescott that ended up being the highlight of the game.

In other NFL news, former Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine scored his first touchdown of the year. He has been a huge help to Kansas City’s banged up running back room and had another good game on Sunday. In a win over the Chargers, Perine had 14 yards on five carries and a touchdown.For an inside look on how each player performed, check out the list below:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 42-14 vs Washington

  • QB Kyler Murray: 16-of-22 passing, 142 yards and 1 touchdown, 1 rush for 3 yards

Baltimore Ravens

(W 35-10 vs Buffalo)

  • TE Mark Andrews: 1 target, 0 catches

Carolina Panthers

(L 34-24 vs Cincinnati)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Active

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 34-24 @ Carolina)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at T
  • OT Cody Ford: Reserve role

Cleveland Browns

(L 20-16 @ Oakland)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: 1 tackle

Dallas Cowboys

(W 20-15 @ New York Giants)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb: 7 catches for 98 yards and 1 touchdown
  • DL Jordan Phillips: No stats recorded
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R): Started at left tackle

Denver Broncos

(W 10-9 at New York Jets)

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 3 tackles,1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 2 QB hits
  • Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: 1 punt return for 5 yards
  • OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
  • OLB Ronnie Perkins: IR

Houston Texans

(W 24-20 vs Jacksonville)

  • RB Joe Mixon: OUT

Jacksonville Jaguars

(L 24-20 at Houston)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Starting at LT

Kansas City Chiefs

(17-10 at Los Angeles Chargers)

  • Creed Humphrey: Started at center
  • LS James Winchester: Started at long-snapper
  • OL Wanya Morris: Played at tackle
  • WR Marquise Brown: Injured
  • RB Samaje Perine: 5 rushes for 14 yards, 1 touchdown

Los Angeles Chargers

(L 17-10 vs Kansas City)

  • Tony Jefferson: Active, no stats recorded

Los Angeles Rams

(L 24-18 at Chicago)

  • DT Neville Gallimore: 1 tackle

Minnesota Vikings

(W 31-29 at Green Bay )

  • LB Brian Asamoah: No stats rec
  • DE Jalen Redmond: No stats recorded
  • OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive

New England Patriots

(L 30-13 @ San Francisco

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 13 rushes for 43 yards, 4 catches for 19 yards

New York Giants

(L 20-15 vs Dallas)

  • RB Eric Gray: 2 kick returns for 54 yards, 1 rush for 1 yard

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 15-12 @ New Orleans)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 29-for-38 passing, 311 yards and 1 interception, 8 rushes for 25 yards and 1 fumble
  • OL Lane Johnson: Started at tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(W 30-13 vs New England)

  • OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(Monday night @ Detroit)

  • CB Tre Brown:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(W 33-16 vs Philadelphia)

  • QB Baker Mayfield: 30-of-47 passing for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns, 4 rushes for 10 yards and 1 touchdown
  • WR Sterling Shepard: 3 catches for 51 yards

Tennessee Titans

(Monday night @ Miami)

  • LB Kenneth Murray:

Washington Commanders

(W @ Arizona 42-14)

  • Tress Way: 1 punt for 51 yards
  • Austin Seibert: 2-2 field goals with a long of 45
Ross Lovelace
