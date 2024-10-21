Sooners in the NFL Week 7: Jalen Hurts and Joe Mixon Steal the Show
It was a quiet Sunday for Oklahoma’s NFL stars, especially considering Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both play on Monday night this week.
It wasn’t a quiet day for Jalen Hurts, though, as the former Sooner led the Eagles to a 28-3 victory over the Giants. Hurts kept it simple through the air and took care of the ball, completing 10-of-14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He added 22 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. He’s a big reason why the Eagles found so much success on the ground, as his ability to run the ball clearly has defenses second guessing. Philadelphia rushed 45 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
It was another big day for former Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert — who played hero for the Commanders just a few weeks ago. Seibert was nails once again on Sunday, going 4-of-4 on field goals and 4-of-4 on extra point attempts. He drilled a 49-yard field goal attempt, which was his longest of the day.
Nik Bonitto, who played on Thursday night against the Saints, is now becoming a staple of consistency for a Broncos defense that really struggled a year ago. He now has a sack in five consecutive games and 10 solo tackles on the season.
For a full breakdown of Joe Mixon’s massive day for Houston, click here. Keep reading to see how the rest of the Sooners in the NFL performed, and check back next Monday for another update at Sooners on SI.
Arizona Cardinals
(Monday night vs Los Angeles Chargers)
- QB Kyler Murray:
Baltimore Ravens
(Monday night at Tampa Bay)
- TE Mark Andrews:
Carolina Panthers
(L 40-7 at Washington)
- OL Andrew Raym (R): Released on Saturday
Chicago Bears
(Bye Week)
- QB Caleb Williams:
Cincinnati Bengals
(W 21-14 @ Cleveland)
- OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at T, left game early with an injury
- OT Cody Ford: Reserve role
Cleveland Browns
(L 21-14 vs Cincinnati)
- LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: No stats recorded
Dallas Cowboys
(Bye Week)
- WR CeeDee Lamb:
- DL Jordan Phillips:
- OT Tyler Guyton (R):
Denver Broncos
(W 33-10 at New Orle
- OLB Nik Bonitto: 2 tackles, 1 sack
- S Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
- WR Marvin Mims Jr: 2 punt returns for 12 yards, 2 kick returns for 60 yards, 2 catches for 18 yards
- OG Ben Powers: Started at LG
Detroit Lions
(W 31-29 at Minnesota)
- DE Isaiah Thomas: Inactive
Houston Texans
(L 24-22 at Green Bay)
- RB Joe Mixon: 25 rushes for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions for 9 yards
Jacksonville Jaguars
(W 32-16 vs New England)
- OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT
Kansas City Chiefs
(W 28-18 at San Francisco)
- C Creed Humphrey: Started
- LS James Winchester: Started
- OL Wanya Morris: Played in a reserve role
- WR Marquise Brown: Out with injury
- RB Samaje Perine: 2 rushes for 6 yards, 1 catch for 22 yards
Los Angeles Chargers
(W 23-16 at Denver)
- S Tony Jefferson: Practice squad
Los Angeles Rams
(W 20-15 vs Las Vegas)
- DT Neville Gallimore: 3 tackles
Minnesota Vikings
(L 31-29 vs Detroit)
- LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
- DE Jalen Redmond: Played in a reserve role
- OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive
New England Patriots
(L 32-16 at Jacksonville)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 7 rushes for 18 yards, 2 catches for 7 yards
New Orleans Saints
(L 33-10 vs Denver)
- QB Spencer Rattler: 25-of-35 passing for 172 yards
New York Giants
(L 28-3 vs Philadelphia)
- RB Eric Gray: 1 rush for 2 yards, 1 catch for 7 yards,
Philadelphia Eagles
(W 28-3 at New York Giants)
- QB Jalen Hurts: 10-of-14 for 114 yards and one touchdown, 7 rushes for 22 yards and 2 touchdowns
- TE Grant Calcaterra: 1 reception for 5 yards yards
- OT Lane Johnson: Started
San Francisco 49ers
(L 28-18 vs Kansas City)
- OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle
Seattle Seahawks
(W 34-14 at Atlanta)
- CB Tre Brown: Out with injry
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(Monday night vs Baltimore)
- QB Baker Mayfield:
- WR Sterling Shepard:
Tennessee Titans
(L 34-10 at Buffalo)
- LB Kenneth Murray: 4 solo tackles, 3 assisted
Washington Commanders
(W 40-7 vs Carolina)
- P Tress Way: 1 punts for 40 yards, inside the 20
- K Austin Seibert: 4-4 field goals with a long of 49, 4-of-4 extra points