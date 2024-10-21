All Sooners

Sooners in the NFL Week 7: Jalen Hurts and Joe Mixon Steal the Show

Plenty of Oklahoma's NFL stars will have to wait until Monday Night Football to make an impact.

Ross Lovelace

Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) signals before a snap during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) signals before a snap during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a quiet Sunday for Oklahoma’s NFL stars, especially considering Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both play on Monday night this week.

It wasn’t a quiet day for Jalen Hurts, though, as the former Sooner led the Eagles to a 28-3 victory over the Giants. Hurts kept it simple through the air and took care of the ball, completing 10-of-14 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He added 22 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. He’s a big reason why the Eagles found so much success on the ground, as his ability to run the ball clearly has defenses second guessing. Philadelphia rushed 45 times for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

It was another big day for former Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert — who played hero for the Commanders just a few weeks ago. Seibert was nails once again on Sunday, going 4-of-4 on field goals and 4-of-4 on extra point attempts. He drilled a 49-yard field goal attempt, which was his longest of the day.

Nik Bonitto, who played on Thursday night against the Saints, is now becoming a staple of consistency for a Broncos defense that really struggled a year ago. He now has a sack in five consecutive games and 10 solo tackles on the season.

For a full breakdown of Joe Mixon’s massive day for Houston, click here. Keep reading to see how the rest of the Sooners in the NFL performed, and check back next Monday for another update at Sooners on SI.

Arizona Cardinals

(Monday night vs Los Angeles Chargers)

  • QB Kyler Murray:

Baltimore Ravens

(Monday night at Tampa Bay)

  • TE Mark Andrews:

Carolina Panthers

(L 40-7 at Washington)

  • OL Andrew Raym (R): Released on Saturday

Chicago Bears

(Bye Week)

  • QB Caleb Williams:

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 21-14 @ Cleveland)

  • OT Orlando Brown Jr: Started at T, left game early with an injury
  • OT Cody Ford: Reserve role

Cleveland Browns

(L 21-14 vs Cincinnati)

  • LB Ogbo Okoronkwo: No stats recorded

Dallas Cowboys

(Bye Week)

  • WR CeeDee Lamb:
  • DL Jordan Phillips:
  • OT Tyler Guyton (R):

Denver Broncos

(W 33-10 at New Orle

  • OLB Nik Bonitto: 2 tackles, 1 sack
  • Delarrin Turner-Yell: PUP
  • WR Marvin Mims Jr: 2 punt returns for 12 yards, 2 kick returns for 60 yards, 2 catches for 18 yards
  • OG Ben Powers: Started at LG

Detroit Lions

(W 31-29 at Minnesota)

  • DE Isaiah Thomas: Inactive

Houston Texans

(L 24-22 at Green Bay)

  • RB Joe Mixon: 25 rushes for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns, 2 receptions for 9 yards

Jacksonville Jaguars

(W 32-16 vs New England)

  • OT Anton Harrison: Started at LT

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 28-18 at San Francisco)

  • Creed Humphrey: Started
  • LS James Winchester: Started
  • OL Wanya Morris: Played in a reserve role
  • WR Marquise Brown: Out with injury
  • RB Samaje Perine: 2 rushes for 6 yards, 1 catch for 22 yards

Los Angeles Chargers

(W 23-16 at Denver)

  • Tony Jefferson: Practice squad

Los Angeles Rams

(W 20-15 vs Las Vegas)

  • DT Neville Gallimore: 3 tackles

Minnesota Vikings

(L 31-29 vs Detroit)

  • LB Brian Asamoah: Played in a reserve role
  • DE Jalen Redmond: Played in a reserve role
  • OT Walter Rouse (R): Inactive

New England Patriots

(L 32-16 at Jacksonville)

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 7 rushes for 18 yards, 2 catches for 7 yards

New Orleans Saints

(L 33-10 vs Denver)

  • QB Spencer Rattler: 25-of-35 passing for 172 yards

New York Giants

(L 28-3 vs Philadelphia)

  • RB Eric Gray: 1 rush for 2 yards, 1 catch for 7 yards,

Philadelphia Eagles

(W 28-3 at New York Giants)

  • QB Jalen Hurts: 10-of-14 for 114 yards and one touchdown, 7 rushes for 22 yards and 2 touchdowns
  • TE Grant Calcaterra: 1 reception for 5 yards yards
  • OT Lane Johnson: Started

San Francisco 49ers

(L 28-18 vs Kansas City)

  • OL Trent Williams: Started at tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(W 34-14 at Atlanta)

  • CB Tre Brown: Out with injry

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Monday night vs Baltimore)

  • QB Baker Mayfield:
  • WR Sterling Shepard:

Tennessee Titans

(L 34-10 at Buffalo)

  • LB Kenneth Murray: 4 solo tackles, 3 assisted

Washington Commanders

(W 40-7 vs Carolina)

  • Tress Way: 1 punts for 40 yards, inside the 20
  • Austin Seibert: 4-4 field goals with a long of 49, 4-of-4 extra points
Published
Ross Lovelace
ROSS LOVELACE

Experience Ross is a young, up-and-coming sports reporter who has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma Sooners over the past six years. He's made guest appearances on various radio stations and has helped out with the All Sooners podcast whenever he gets the chance. Ross enjoys public speaking and has done so at multiple churches and high schools across the OKC metro area. In addition to writing, Ross has been the Play-by-Play announcer for Crossings’ basketball and football programs since 2020. In high school, Ross worked for self-starter blogs and latched onto Thunder Digest, where he discovered his passion for writing. From there, he worked for the OU Daily as a women's basketball reporter and was hired by All Sooners. Ross landed an internship with Sports Illustrated's Inside the Thunder and has since become a full-time contributor. One day, Ross hopes to work in the NBA. Work History Education Ross holds a bachelor's degree in Public Relations and a minor in Communication from the University of Oklahoma. Personal Born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Ross played basketball and wrote for his own Thunder blog at Crossings High School in OKC, OK. He enjoys reading, New York Jets football and a week at the beach. Ross is engaged to be married at the end of the year. His Twitter handle is @Rosslovelace.

Home/Football