Sooners in the NFL: Joe Mixon Shines Bright in Texans Loss
Houston is reaping the rewards of an underrated offseason signing. Joe Mixon has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL this season, and Sunday was just another day at the office.
In a day where the Texans offense struggled mightily for most of the game, Mixon was the biggest bright spot. The former Oklahoma star totaled 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He ripped off a handful of long runs, including a 32-yard scamper down the sidelines.
After one of his touchdown runs, Green Bay fans weren't too fond of his attempt to do the infamous Lambeau Leap. Unlike the Packers defense, the fans were able to shut him down.
In Mixon’s four games, he has been one of the best running backs in the NFL. He has rushed for over 100 yards in three of his four appearances and he has made a living in the end zone. On the season, Mixon has 401 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He has also added 10 receptions for 83 yards and another score through the air. He’s averaging over 100 yards per game and is a big reason why Houston is 5-2.
To put Mixon’s dominance in perspective, he’s now averaging 26.8 fantasy points per game, per the NFL’s official fantasy football account on X. That would qualify for the most points per game among all active players this season.
Mixon’s transition to Houston looks incredibly smooth to start the season. After amassing 2,027 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons at Oklahoma, Mixon was drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals. After seven seasons in Cincinnati, where he etched his name as a top-three running back in franchise history, Mixon moved around for the first time in his career.
Houston traded for Mixon and then signed him to a three-year, $25.5 million deal. It has proven to be a solid investment, as he has rejuvenated the team’s rushing attack and given the offense balance once again.
Mixon and the Texans will be back in action next week against the Colts, as it’ll be a battle of former Oklahoma running backs. Trey Sermon has run for 91 yards and two touchdowns for Indianapolis this season.