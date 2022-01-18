Sooners in the NFL: Wild Card Weekend

Former Oklahoma offensive lineman Trent Williams finally broke through with the first playoff win of his illustrious career on Sunday.

The first round of the NFL playoffs are officially in the books after six elimination games took place across three days in the second edition of “Super Wild Card Weekend.”

For former Oklahoma offensive lineman Trent Williams, Sunday was especially significant as it marked another attempt for the surefire hall-of-famer to get his first career playoff win.

Despite all the accolades across his 12-year NFL career, Williams had never found a way to be a part of a team that picked up a postseason win.

That would change on Sunday as his San Francisco 49ers went into Arlington and upset the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in a game that went down to the final moments.

After a special run at Oklahoma helping create one of the best offenses in college football history in 2008 and being named All-Big 12 two times, Williams was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team.

He has gone on to be not only one of the best offensive lineman in the game, but truly one of the best players regardless of position.

Williams has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and was a first-team All-Pro just last year in his 11th professional season.

After spending his first nine seasons with Washington, Williams was traded to San Francisco prior to the 2020 campaign.

Now, he has his best shot of his career at making a legitimate run to the Super Bowl after finally getting his first playoff win.

It doesn’t get any easier though, as the 49ers will hit the road again next week for a collision with the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did on Wild Card weekend:

Arizona Cardinals

(L 34-11 at LA Rams)

QB Kyler Murray : Completed 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards, 2 interceptions, 2 rushes for 6 yards

Completed 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards, 2 interceptions, 2 rushes for 6 yards DL Jordan Phillips: DNP (Inactive)

Baltimore Ravens

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

TE Mark Andrews :

: WR Marquise Brown :

: S Tony Jefferson :

: OG Ben Powers:

Buffalo Bills

(W 47-17 vs New England)

OT Cody Ford : Saw playing time in a reserve role

: Saw playing time in a reserve role OT Daryl Williams: Received start at right guard

Chicago Bears

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

RB Damien Williams:

Cincinnati Bengals

(L 26-19 vs Las Vegas)

LB Jordan Evans : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Joe Mixon : 17 rushes for 48 yards, longest rush 10 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 28 yards, longest reception 21 yards

: 17 rushes for 48 yards, longest rush 10 yards, 4 receptions on 5 targets for 28 yards, longest reception 21 yards RB Samaje Perine: 1 rush for 2 yards

Cleveland Browns

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

QB Baker Mayfield:

Dallas Cowboys

(L 23-17 vs San Francisco)

WR CeeDee Lamb : 1 reception on 5 targets for 21 yards, 1 rush for 5 yards

: 1 reception on 5 targets for 21 yards, 1 rush for 5 yards DT Neville Gallimore: 1 solo tackle, 2 assisted tackles, 3 total tackles

Detroit Lions

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

CB Parnell Motley :

: LB Curtis Bolton :

: K Austin Seibert:

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 42-21 vs Pittsburgh)

TE Blake Bell : 1 reception on 1 target for 3 yards

: 1 reception on 1 target for 3 yards OT Orlando Brown : Received start at left tackle

: Received start at left tackle C Creed Humphrey : Received start at center

: Received start at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 10 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(L 26-19 at Cincinnati)

DT Gerald McCoy: DNP (Out for Season with Injury)

Los Angeles Chargers

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

LB Kenneth Murray:

Los Angeles Rams

(W 34-11 vs Arizona)

OT Bobby Evans : Saw playing time in reserve role

: Saw playing time in reserve role LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Saw playing time in reserve role, no tackles

Minnesota Vikings

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

WR Dede Westbrook:

New England Patriots

(L 47-17 at Buffalo)

DE Ronnie Perkins : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 8 rushes for 27 yards, 4 receptions on 4 targets for 33 yards, longest reception 15 yards

New Orleans Saints

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

WR Kenny Stills:

New York Giants

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

DB Steven Parker:

WR Sterling Shepard:

New York Jets

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

OL Dru Samia:

Philadelphia Eagles

(L 31-15 at Tampa Bay)

QB Jalen Hurts : Completed 23 of 43 passes for 258 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 8 rushes for 39 yards

: Completed 23 of 43 passes for 258 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions, 8 rushes for 39 yards OT Lane Johnson: Received start at right tackle

Pittsburgh Steelers

(L 42-21 at Kansas City)

DB Tre Norwood: 2 assisted tackles, 2 pass deflections

San Francisco 49ers

(W 23-17 at Dallas)

RB Trey Sermon : DNP (Inactive)

: DNP (Inactive) OT Trent Williams: Received start at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)

CB Tre Brown : DNP (IR List)

: DNP (IR List) RB Adrian Peterson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Tennessee Titans

(Bye Week)

DE Amani Bledsoe:

(Failed to Reach Playoffs)