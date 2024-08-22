Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 244
Inside 5-star Michael Fasusi's commitment, the latest from preseason camp, what we're looking for on the depth chart, Lincoln Riley QBs, and our fearless predictions.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Randall Sweet present episode 244 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: the very latest on Oklahoma's newest football commit, 5-star OT Michael Fasusi, and what it means for OU and OL coach Bill Bedenbaugh ... Inside the Sooners' final days of preseason training camp ... The biggest questions we want answered ahead of next week's depth chart release ... What's up with Lincoln Riley's quarterbacks ... We predict OU's record, CFB's conference and national champions, our BOLD Sooner predictions and lots more.
To listen to the podcast, follow the links below, or watch the video version on YouTube:
Listen on Podbean
Listen on Apple
Listen on Spotify
Watch on YouTube
