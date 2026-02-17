Oklahoma Among Finalists for Highly Touted Class of 2027 Wide Receiver

Quentin Hale has narrowed down his recruitment, and the Sooners made the final cut.

Hale, a consensus 4-star wideout from the Class of 2027, will choose his college destination on Friday, per a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3. He will choose between OU, Texas, USC and LSU, according to Fawcett.

Hale is a native of Corona, CA, located east of Los Angeles. He is a consensus top-100 player in the 2027 class, ranked as high as No. 51 in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Listed at 6-3 and 175 pounds, Hale caught 62 passes for 872 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior at Cathedral High School in 2025. His stellar junior campaign followed his breakout season in 2024 in which he registered 995 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hale will play his final year of high school football at Centennial High School in 2026, per Greg Biggins of Rivals.

Biggins, a national recruiting analyst, raved about Hale’s superstar potential in his evaluation of the wideout.

“Hale is one of the premier receivers in the West, regardless of class,” Biggins said. “He has a long, athletic 6-3 frame and is extremely fluid and smooth in how he moves. He has a polished game and when you look at his frame and natural athleticism, the ceiling is very high here.”

Biggins and Rivals recruiting reporter Adam Gorney have released expert predictions for USC to land Hale. USC’s campus in Los Angeles is less than 50 miles from where Hale resides, making the Trojans the hometown option.

But that hasn’t stopped the Sooners from pursuing him.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones flew west a couple of weeks ago to visit Hale at his school.

So far, Oklahoma has landed 13 commitments from players in the Class of 2027. The Sooners’ class ranks No. 1 nationally, as seven of OU’s pledges are graded as 4-star prospects or better, per 247Sports.

Oklahoma is looking to build on its 2025 season in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners won four games in a row — against Tennessee, Alabama, Missouri and LSU — to finish the regular season and punch their ticket to the CFP.

OU will open its 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5.