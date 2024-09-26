Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 253
Recapping Tennessee...breaking down Jackson Arnold/Michael Hawkins ... digging into what Brent Venables said ... previewing this week with Auburn On SI's David Locke ... lots more.
In this story:
Oklahoma Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 253 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a full recap of OU's loss to Tennessee, why the offense played so bad, how Jackson Arnold was replaced by Michael Hawkins, what's next for both players, a deep-dive preview of this week's game at Auburn with Auburn On SI's David Locke, breaking down the most profound things Brent Venables said this week, a look at the latest OU injuries, some changes coming at receiver, a bit more on Dillon Gabriel's unceremonious exit, plus lots more.
To listen, used the embedded player below, follow the hyperlinks to your favorite podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube:
Published