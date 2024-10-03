All Sooners

Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 255

Hoover and Chapman take on Oklahoma's bye week by recapping their trip to and the Sooners' win at Auburn, examining how OU can best use the open date, looking ahead to Texas and more.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) hugs his mom, Annabelle, while Mike Hawkins Sr. watches.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (9) hugs his mom, Annabelle, while Mike Hawkins Sr. watches. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

