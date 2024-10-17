Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 258
Hoover and Chapman recap Texas, break down all the interviews with Brent Venables and players this week, take a deep dive preview on South Carolina, talk quarterbacks and lots more.
In this story:
Sooners on SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 258 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a quick recap of the Oklahoma Sooners' 34-3 loss to Texas, what coach Brent Venables and the OU players talked about this week, where the team goes next, starting with this week's game against South Carolina, including a deep dive on the Gamecocks with Gamecocks On SI's Alex Joyce, plus more on the Sooners' quarterback picture, what possibilities lie ahead, and even a bit of basketball.
To listen, used the embedded player below, follow the links to your podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube:
