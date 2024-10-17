All Sooners

Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 258

Hoover and Chapman recap Texas, break down all the interviews with Brent Venables and players this week, take a deep dive preview on South Carolina, talk quarterbacks and lots more.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman
Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Sooners on SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present episode 258 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a quick recap of the Oklahoma Sooners' 34-3 loss to Texas, what coach Brent Venables and the OU players talked about this week, where the team goes next, starting with this week's game against South Carolina, including a deep dive on the Gamecocks with Gamecocks On SI's Alex Joyce, plus more on the Sooners' quarterback picture, what possibilities lie ahead, and even a bit of basketball.

To listen, used the embedded player below, follow the links to your podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify Podcasts
Podbean

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football