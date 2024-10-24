Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 260
The Gamecock debacle, what was Seth Littrell's ultimate downfall, can the OL, WR and QBs get better, behind enemy lines with Rebels On SI, OU basketball media day and more.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present Episode 260 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a quick look back at Oklahoma's loss to South Carolina, what ultimately led to Brent Venables' decision to fire offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, what's next for OU as Joe Jon Finley and Kevin Johns take over the offense and quarterbacks, a great behind-enemy-lines segment with Rebels On SI's John Macon Gillespie, a breakdown of the breakdowns on the OU offensive line, what's ahead for Sooner QBs Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins, a peek inside OU basketball media day and lots more.
To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, click on your preferred podcast link, or watch the video version on YouTube:
