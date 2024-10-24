Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 260

All Sooners

The Gamecock debacle, what was Seth Littrell's ultimate downfall, can the OL, WR and QBs get better, behind enemy lines with Rebels On SI, OU basketball media day and more.

Sooners On SI's John Hoover and Ryan Chapman present Episode 260 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a quick look back at Oklahoma's loss to South Carolina, what ultimately led to Brent Venables' decision to fire offensive coordinator Seth Littrell, what's next for OU as Joe Jon Finley and Kevin Johns take over the offense and quarterbacks, a great behind-enemy-lines segment with Rebels On SI's John Macon Gillespie, a breakdown of the breakdowns on the OU offensive line, what's ahead for Sooner QBs Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins, a peek inside OU basketball media day and lots more.

To listen to the podcast, use the embedded player below, click on your preferred podcast link, or watch the video version on YouTube:

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

