Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 279
Oklahoma's latest transfer portal news, the Sooners' search for a defensive coordinator, news on the NIL front, plus basketball, softball and lots more.
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field present episode 279 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: the latest news from Oklahoma on the transfer portal, analyzing if the new portal window will be good or bad, the latest on Oklahoma's search for a defensive coordinator, what the governor's executive action means for OU athletes, more college football news and updates, plus OU basketball and a quick tidbit on OU softball.
To listen, use the embedded player here, find the show on your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube.
