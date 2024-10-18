South Carolina Gamecocks: By the Numbers
NORMAN — Oklahoma simply has to get back on track against South Carolina on Saturday.
Brent Venables’ squad enters the week 4-2 overall and 1-2 in SEC play, but every remaining conference foe on the schedule after the Gamecocks (3-3, 1–3) is currently ranked in the AP Top 25.
If OU can’t erase the bad memories of last week’s 34-3 embarrassment at the hands of Texas to bounce back, the Sooners’ bowl streak is in serious jeopardy.
Here is a look at the numbers that will shape Saturday’s bout with South Carolina (11:45 a.m., SEC Network) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium:
18
With a redshirt freshman quarterback navigating the SEC for the first time, South Carolina understandably wants to lean on its rushing attack.
That made offseason addition Raheim “Rocket” Sanders key for the Gamecocks.
Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 at Arkansas before an injury hampered him in 2023.
So far this year, the running back is looking healthier and he leads South Carolina with 393 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards per carry, as well as adding five scores on the ground.
The threat Sanders poses opens things up for both of the Gamecock quarterbacks, regardless of if its been LaNorris Sellers leading the charge or if if Robby Ashford has had to step in when Sellers is banged up.
South Carolina has popped 18 rushes for 15 yards or more through six games, but either Sellers or Ashford has accounted for 11 of those 18 plays.
Sellers was most effective against LSU, where he ripped off a 75-yard score. Sanders also chipped in a 66-yard touchdown run himself abasing the Tigers, though the Gamecocks ultimately fell in a wild battle.
The Sooners rank 40th in the country in rushing defense, allowing 117.5 yards per game.
Venables bemoaned an undisciplined approach from the OU defense against Texas, and that can’t be the case on Saturday.
If Oklahoma can bottle up South Carolina’s ground game on early downs, it will force the ball into Sellers’ hands where he’s already accounted for four interceptions and seven fumbles despite missing six quarters of football in 2024.
133
Part of Sellers’ struggles have stemmed from poor offensive line play.
South Carolina returned 149 games of experience up front this year, which ranked sixth in the country behind Oklahoma State, Florida State, Duke, Iowa and Nebraska.
The experience hasn’t translated to high levels of play, however.
The Gamecocks rank dead last in the FBS in sacks allowed (26), putting plenty of pressure on their redshirt freshman quarterback.
Oklahoma has done a nice job of getting after the quarterback this year. The Sooners are tied for 10th in sacks per game, as OU has hit home 19 times through six games.
The pressure has been pretty evenly distributed throughout Oklahoma’s defense as well.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas leads the way with 5.5 sacks, followed by defensive tackle Gracen Halton (2.5), safety Robert Spears-Jennings (2) and defensive end Ethan Downs (2). Defensive tackle Damonic Williams has also generated pressure from the interior, adding a sack, and linebacker Kip Lewis has also added a sack this year.
19
When possession changes and Oklahoma’s offense takes the field, South Carolina will be confident its defense can be disruptive.
The Gamecock pass rush has totaled the same amount of sacks as OU (19), and has 44.0 tackles for loss this year, which is 15th in the country.
Shane Beamer has blended youth and experience to torment opposing offenses.
Veteran edge rusher Kyle Kennard leads the way with 7.5 sacks after transferring to South Carolina from Georgia Tech.
His cohort on the other side of the line may not have as many sacks, but true freshman Dylan Stewart is just as disruptive.
The former 5-star recruit has 12 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, in the first six games of his career.
Oklahoma’s offensive line hasn’t been as bad as South Carolina’s in pass protection, but the Sooners rank 127th in sacks allowed, including true freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. getting dragged down five times last week against Texas.
Both teams struggle to move the ball consistently, so whoever wins the turnover and field position battles will likely emerge from Norman with the victory.