Spencer Rattler Decries Oklahoma as a 'Toxic' Situation and Says 'Anywhere' Would Be Better

Rattler chose South Carolina, and this week he told ESPN that he was happy to be somewhere he felt "really wanted."

Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler this week decried his experience in Norman as “toxic” and said “anywhere was going to be better” than the situation he had at OU.

That’s according to a story written by ESPN’s Chris Low, who depicted Rattler’s transfer to South Carolina as an opportunity for him to “play pissed off,” per a quote from Gamecocks offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield.

Satterfield said he recruited Rattler through the transfer portal on the basis of coming out in 2022 trying to prove their critics wrong.

“You're pissed and I'm pissed. Let's come together and see what we can do, play pissed off,” Satterfield said he told Rattler.

“Dude, people think you suck. You know what? People think I suck, too," Satterfield told Rattler. I’ve got a chip on my shoulder, and I can't imagine how big the chip on your shoulder is. Let's use that.”

Rattler, a former 5-star prospect from Phoenix, backed up Jalen Hurts in 2019 and redshirted, then won the starting job in 2020. He lost his first two conference starts but improved throughout the season before being named Cotton Bowl offensive MVP, then struggled again early in 2021 before Lincoln Riley benched him midway through the Texas game at midseason in favor of freshman Caleb Williams.

Rattler openly didn’t expound on what he meant by “toxic” or what his level of involvement was during his final months under Riley and behind Williams.

“A lot of guys don't get another chance, to start over where they're really wanted,” RattIer told ESPN. “I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new.

“Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place.”

Under former OU assistant Shane Beamer, South Carolina went 7-6 last season.

Rattler entered the transfer portal shortly after Riley left for USC — before the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl against Oregon — and ahead of Williams, who played against the Ducks and then entered the portal before joining Riley at Southern Cal.

Rattler told ESPN he was courted by Arizona State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh and UCLA, but he picked South Carolina without visiting the Columbia campus.

“I was blown away,” Rattler said, “and knowing Coach Beamer from when he was an assistant at Oklahoma and the way he rides with his players, I knew I could trust him.

“South Carolina had everything I was looking for, and I feel like it's more impressive if you go to a school that's coming up and do it there, with great teammates around you, than to go somewhere like Alabama and win games.

“You can just feel it here, this community, this city, these fans. We're on the rise.”