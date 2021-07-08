Sports Illustrated home
Spencer Rattler Impresses Young QB's at Elite 11 Quarterback Event

The redshirt sophomore participated and won the event as a high school senior.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was among the former Elite 11 participants to assist in the annual quarterback event last week and he did not disappoint the next crop of stars in attendance.

Along with North Carolina’s Sam Howell, UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Liberty’s Malik Willis, Rattler spent multiple days helping out at the event that he won as a high school senior just three years ago.

SI’s John Garcia Jr. was in attendance and wrote about Rattler’s obvious impression on the rising signal-callers:

“Auburn commitment Holden Geriner, of Savannah, Ga., sported a smile from ear to ear even after an intense training-camp-style workout to kick off the competition last week,” Garcia writes. “Paired with Rattler along with four of Geriner’s peers, they took tips from a player they’d like to emulate at the next level. While working a 15-yard throw to the corner of the end zone, Rattler demonstrated a short shuffle step toward the target with a slight drop of his arm angle.

“Rattler, winner of the Elite 11 as a rising high school senior, then reached for a batch of field turf, reset his three-step drop and fired the football to the intended target. It traveled just beyond the pylon, where only the wide receiver could snag it.”

Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler

Rattler's on-field talent is abundantly obvious as a former 5-star prospect and current Heisman-favorite for the upcoming college football season, but he has also showcased himself to be a quality leader off the field as well.

His assistance at this camp serving as a mentor to the younger quarterbacks comes just recently after he stated he wanted to “do good in the world” with his ability to profit off of his name, image and likeness. These have to be encouraging signs for Oklahoma fans hoping to see Rattler thrive in his ever-growing spotlight as the season approaches.

To read John Garcia Jr.’s full report on the college throwers making an impression on the young ones at the Elite 11, click here. 

