SIAA Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are Already Seeing Movement; Sooners at No. 10

John. E. Hoover

Sports Illustrated All-American’s Top 25 for 2021 the recruiting cycle was revealed on Tuesday, and by Wednesday, there has already been movement.

Read the latest HERE on Georgia, Alabama, Wisconsin and Oregon getting new pledges.

Oklahoma remained at No. 10.

“The Sooners are not far off from the Sooner Summit event, where a bevy of top prospects made the trip to Norman and the SI network has personal accounts of the time from guys like playmaking slot Jalil Farooq, Byrd, Leigh and others. (Camar) Wheaton, maybe the top target on the board, was also on hand and seems like a relatively safe bet for Lincoln Riley's program at this time. (Bryce) Foster is one the program has long been in good position for and they're still in the conversation for (Jeremiah) Williams out of Alabama. It doesn't hurt when trend-setting QB commitment and No. 1 overall prospect Caleb Williams is at the helm of events like the Sooner Summit and organizing trips to personally recruit more prospects in his own Friday Night Lights tour.”

SIAA’S INITIAL TOP 25

Football

