Caleb Williams Setting up Personal Friday Night Lights While Recruiting Targets

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Hey guys, welcome back to another week of Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Happy Labor Day! This week we decided to get away a little bit. I spent the weekend at the beach with a few of my teammates, really close teammates where we've been friends for a long time. Kinda keeping our bond between the guys, those are my brothers for life; teammates for life.

They're always gonna be around. Keep bonding with them as a unit and staying as close as we can especially with the circumstances right now, with the uncertainty of our season still. Even though it got pushed back to the spring, we still don't know for sure about whether we will get to play together again. Just trying to be as positive as we can, be around each other as much as we can as safely as we can.

Since I'm not having my season, I'm watching games of people that I know. Watched some high school ball, watched some NBA playoffs, a little bit of college. We're very low on what we can watch sports-wise right now other than the NBA playoffs. Just trying to fill that void by watching as much sports as I can get.

I watched JJ McCarthy, one of the Elite 11 finalists and one of my cool buddies. He goes to IMG, if you didn't know. Michigan commit. He ended up throwing for five touchdowns and 300-something yards on I think 20-something passing attempts. I watched a little bit of JJ and obviously he played well.

Seeing people like JJ McCarthy being able to play kind of hit home since I'm not having a fall season right now. Normally we'd be through training camp and we're going into probably the second or third week of football for us. Our second game would be around this week coming up, so it's pretty tough. Actually, it really hurts. But like I said, trying to stay with the guys, keep on it and stay true to what we know.

I worked out a little bit with Jalil (Farooq) this week. We've been working out at a consistent pace, sometimes every day, sometimes every other day. We're pretty flexible; we adjust to each other's schedules but we work out really consistently with each other. Like I said last week, trying to make sure he comes to OU and he knows that I want to be his quarterback for the next couple years.

Also, since we're having online school and we don't have football this fall, some of the people I want with me at OU -- I'm gonna travel around the country and catch a few games of those guys. Definitely going to get to see Bryce (Foster), the Mountain, as you all know. Trying to get to one of Scooby's (Jeremiah Williams) games. He plays outside linebacker, D-end, very versatile. Gonna try to see Camar (Wheaton). Special talent, we worked out a little with his coach and had a really good time together at the Sooner Summit. And since I'll be in Texas, I might try to get to one of my man Billy's (Bowman) games, too. I don't know, but sitting here doing nothing on Friday nights is a non-starter.

It's basically my own version of Friday Night Lights. I've still got some recruiting to do and coaches can't get out and go see people and the other recruits, so I'ma do it. That's what I'll be doing, unless something changes. Like I always say, try to build a bond and hopefully that bond goes a long way and they become my teammates for the next couple of years.

My dad has this quote that he says: "Imitation is the highest form of flattery." But I looked it up and it's really 'imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.' It's by Oscar Wilde. I'm all fine with being a trendsetter and people following after me doing the summit thing. One of the main reasons that I chose OU was because Coach Riley is not afraid to be innovative; not afraid to be different. The innovation and creativity that we can explore together -- magical. Yo, Hear Me Very Clearly -- Sooner Summit just was a Down Payment on our creativity and innovation. We are gonna be creative both both On and Off the field. And just like the Sooner Summit -- All others will be a step behind, a play behind, a week behind because they are gonna have to watch our film to try to duplicate what we do. And we'll still be in the lab every week every week creating.

It can be a little bit different for their schools, mine was the Sooner Summit. I guess you can call it the Dawg Summit or the Tiger Summit, whatever you want to call it. I'm fine with it. It's awesome. Get your guys. Get the best guys and try and get them to come to your school, that's the point of it. I really don't have a problem with it.

Just don't be a hypocrite -- Fans, coaches, recruits, whatever, just don't be a hypocrite. When your team goes to do it and you support it or you're very quiet because you weren't first...

But to all of my guys, You know what it is...

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay safe, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

