How to Watch Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kentucky

Oklahoma has life.

The Sooners channeled their energy into knocking off Texas throughout the bye week, and Brent Venables’ team delivered a famous victory at the Cotton Bowl.

A special teams score, a pick six and a clutch field goal as time expired pushed OU past the Longhorns, knocking off the top-ranked team for the first time since 2007 and potentially turning the season around in the process.

But Oklahoma won’t be able to celebrate for too long.

Kentucky heads to Norman riding a fantastic start to the season in Will Stein’s first year at the helm.

How to Watch the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats

Location: Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Date: Oct. 17

Oct. 17 Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network TV Broadcast Crew: TBA

TBA Radio Broadcast: 107.7 FM The Franchise

107.7 FM The Franchise Weather Forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 45

Last Time Out

Venables’ second victory as head coach over the Longhorns is as memorable as his first.

The defenses dominated early for both the Sooners and the Longhorns, and Danny Okoye’s blocked punt kept OU in the game at halftime.

Oklahoma’s offense started to move a bit in the third quarter, but Peyton Bowen’s interception return in the fourth quarter gave the Sooners their first lead of the game.

The defense again repelled Texas, and the unit found one more massive play.

Courtland Guillory picked off Arch Manning with 19 seconds left to give OU an opportunity to get into field goal range with one timeout.

John Mateer found Isaiah Sategna for back-to-back completions, and Tate Sandell hit another big kick to seal the upset and return the Golden Hat north of the Red River.

Kentucky had its own share of dramatics on Saturday night.

The Wildcats hit a field goal with 12 seconds left to send the game to overtime, then Stein made another big decision.

The first-year head coach got aggressive against South Carolina, opting to go for a 2-point conversion to win the game and seal a 17-point road comeback victory weeks ago.

Saturday night, he made the same decision.

LSU scored on the opening possession of overtime, and when Kentucky answered, he again rolled the dice.

Kenny Minchey carried the ball into the end zone to upend the Tigers and add another dramatic win, improving the Wildcats to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Who to Know for the Wildcats

Minchey, Stein’s quarterback, has completed 67.4% of his passes for 1,394 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s supported by running back CJ Baxter, who has 484 yards and eight scores on 87 carries. Though they aren’t massive pieces of the offense, the Wildcats do have a pair of former Sooners in running back Jovantae Barnes and receiver Nic Anderson.

On the other side of the ball, Kentucky is led by linebacker Grant Godfrey. He has a team-high 53 tackles, including a pair of sacks and an interception.

Eight different Wildcats have at least one sack on the year, and defensive back Jordan Castell leads the group with two interceptions.

Series History

The Sooners and the Wildcats have only met three times.

Kentucky won the first meeting, a 13-7 victory on Jan. 1, 1951, in the Sugar Bowl, but the Sooners won the home-and-home series that was played in 1980 and 1982.

Oklahoma successfully defended its home field with a 29-7 win over Kentucky in 1980 before traveling to Lexington to knock off the Wildcats 29-8 in 1982.

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