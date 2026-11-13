Staff Picks: Will Oklahoma Buck its 2026 Trend Against No. 19 Mississippi?

John Hoover

Win one, lose one. That’s been the trend for Oklahoma the last nine weeks. Other than Witten breathing new life into the offense in last week’s win at Florida, we see no reason why that should stop now. Ole Miss’ defense isn’t particularly good at anything — 79th nationally in points allowed, 107th in first downs allowed, 94th against the run, 97th against the pass, 104th overall and 120th on third down. So WItten, John Mateer and the Sooners have an opportunity to exploit the Rebels there. But it’s going to take another huge effort by the offense, while the OU defense is tasked with containing arguably the nation’s best offensive player in QB Trinidad Chambliss.

Final score: Mississippi 27, Oklahoma 24

Ryan Chapman

Jason Witten's play-calling debut got the job done, but he'll have to show he can improve his unit for Oklahoma to string wins together. The Mississippi defense is comparable to Florida's, though this week's visitors are better in the red zone than the Gators. Trinidad Chambliss is far superior to Florida's quarterback offerings, however, which will apply real pressure to Oklahoma's offense. The injuries up front and to running back Kewan Lacy are crucial, however, and it should be enough for the OU defense to again lead the way for all of the units that take the field.

Final score: Oklahoma 20, Mississippi 17

Carson Field

Jason Witten’s first game as the Sooners’ interim offensive coordinator went well. Oklahoma didn’t turn the ball over once, and John Mateer threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns. The Sooners’ offense, once stuck in the mud, looks like it has momentum as it prepares to face Ole Miss. The Rebels’ defense has been very shaky this year, as they gave up 52 points to Florida, 42 to Georgia, 38 to Louisville and 34 to Texas. Ole Miss has one of the nation’s best quarterbacks in Trinidad Chambliss, but even so, the Rebels’ offense isn’t the same without star running back Kewan Lacy, who is out for the year. OU’s defense will build on the stellar performance that it put together against Florida and help the Sooners get their sixth win.

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Final score: Oklahoma 27, Mississippi 21

Ryan Aber

Oklahoma got a bump that was bigger than I expected it to be against Florida. Using the same playbook, Jason Witten injected life into the offense and grew promise for the rest of the season. There's something to be said for that hope. The offensive lin e should continue to improve over the next three games, running should come easier and if John Mateer can play as freely as he did against Florida, the Sooners will go to a bowl and end the season with some momentum even if the record is worse than they'd hoped it to be. But Ole Miss was going to be tough to handle anyway. Trinidad Chambliss might not be at the top of Heisman Trophy discussions anymore, but he's still a very effective quarterback and the Rebels have still been very good on third downs and in the red zone. Oklahoma doesn't squander its momentum with a close loss, but Ole Miss rebounds after a blowout to Georgia last week put their College Football Playoff hopes on life support, and squaks out a tight win in Norman.

Final score: Mississippi 26, Oklahoma 23

Brady Trantham

We still don't know enough about Jason Witten in order to expect much of anything. We do know Oklahoma's offense is extremely limited and doesn't create explosive plays. Ole Miss' humbling at the hands of Georgia last week will inspire them to put together a better effort. OU's defense makes plays but can't overcome an offense hurting for talent.

Final score: Mississippi 34, Oklahoma 24

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