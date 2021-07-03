Stepping up at Oklahoma: It's a Big Offseason for ... DaShaun White

The senior linebacker has a chance to shine at the heart of OU's defense, but he'll have plenty of competition.

Each Saturday this summer, SI Sooners examines 10 players on the Oklahoma roster who can elevate their ceiling in 2021 with a big offseason. Today: linebacker DaShaun White.

There might not be a position at Oklahoma with more competition in 2021 than the linebacker spot.

During spring football, linebackers coach Brian Odom said he believes he has up to nine guys who have experience that he can throw into the lineup, but the Sooners need a big year out of DaShaun White.

The former 4-star linebacker has been steady throughout his Sooner career, but he’s yet to take the next step to stardom. Now, if he isn’t able to take another step forward, he may lose opportunities due to the fierce competition for snaps in the linebacker room.

White said he’s embracing the challenge, as the constant competition should serve to help the entire unit.

“There’s always pressure, but I think that’s one thing that makes our room so good is that pressure in the sense we all root for each other and pat each other on the back when we make plays. But it’s one of those things where I’m racing to make that play before you make that play,” White said during a spring football media availability. “At the end of the day, it’s one of the reasons why our group is going to be so good. We’re upgrading everything now. We’re trying to do our LBU thing, and we’re committed to that. That competition in the room is definitely going to prepare us moving forward.”

White logged 21 solo tackles last year along with 2.5 sacks, and hopes to build on those marks in his senior season.

DaShaun White brings three years of experience to the OU linebackers room in 2021 Ty Russell / OU Athletics

A member of the 2018 recruiting class, White has been part of the unit who turned around the perception of OU’s defense. He also views himself as one of the leaders on his side of the football, one of many who can help the Oklahoma defense continue their ascension in 2021.

“I think the good thing about our defense right now is it doesn’t have to be one person. It isn’t like everybody follows one guy,” White said. “It’s not forced. There are a lot of different leaders. I think that’s good for as many young guys as we have. They have a lot of different directions to look to see how we’re supposed to do things, the right way, the successful way.”

A big jump from the spring to next season could be the key in unlocking the potential of Oklahoma’s linebacking core.

Nik Bonitto is primed for a big year on the edge, but improved play from White could allow Brian Asamoah and David Ugwoegbu to play loose and free alongside him, living up to their athletic potential.

Stepping Up at Oklahoma:

White may recognize the opportunity ahead of him as well, as Odom said he was flashing in practice this past spring.

“DaShaun White, through seven practices, has played the best seven practices I've ever seen DaShaun White play,” Odom said. “The guy’s flying around, he's playing, it's a different DaShaun White, in my mind, the things that I see — I see a lot more flash from him and added with the consistent play that he's always brought.”

If White is unable to continue the progression this summer, there are plenty of options waiting in the wings. If Odom determines that Asamoah and Ugwoegbu isn’t the combination he wants at inside linebacker, sixth year man Caleb Kelly is waiting in the wings, alongside talented youngster Shane Whitter.

“if you don't perform to the level which I know you expect, I expect, we all expect, the next guy's going to go in and quite possibly he's going to do it as good or better,” Odom said about the linebackers. “But at the end of the day, we are the University of Oklahoma and at the end of the day, that's the way it should be. It shouldn't be the last man standing, it shouldn't be, 'I got to start by default.' That's not the way it should be at the University of Oklahoma.”

The Sooners will need great linebacker play to reach the pinnacle of college football for the first time since 2000, and if White can put it all together, he has the potential to take the defense to next level.